Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement:
U.S. District Judge James Donato approved the deal in a class-action lawsuit that was filed in Illlinois in 2015. Nearly 1.6 million Facebook users in Illinois who submitted claims will be affected.
[...] "We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders," Facebook, which is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, said in a statement.
The lawsuit accused the social media giant of violating an Illinois privacy law by failing to get consent before using facial-recognition technology to scan photos uploaded by users to create and store faces digitally.
[Illlinois'] Biometric Information Privacy Act allowed consumers to sue companies that didn't get permission before harvesting data such as faces and fingerprints.
Facebook privacy settlement approved: Nearly 1.6 million Illinois users will 'expeditiously' get at least $345:
Chicago attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the initial lawsuit against Facebook nearly six years ago, said the checks could be in the mail within two months — barring an appeal over the court's decision.
Chicago attorney Jay Edelson, who filed the initial lawsuit against Facebook nearly six years ago, said the checks could be in the mail within two months — barring an appeal over the court's decision.
[...] In April 2015, Edelson filed a lawsuit against Facebook in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of plaintiff Carlo Licata, alleging the social media giant's use of facial tagging features without consent was not allowed under Illinois privacy law. The case was moved to Chicago federal court and then California federal court, where it attained class-action status.
[...] The Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act is among the strictest such laws in the U.S., and requires companies to get permission before using technologies such as facial recognition to identify customers.
The settlement class included about 6.9 million Facebook users in Illinois for whom the social network created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011. To qualify, Facebook users had to live in the state for at least six months over the last nine years.
Nearly 1.6 million claim forms were filed by the Nov. 23 deadline, representing about 22% of eligible Illinois Facebook users.
Out of the $650 million Facebook agreed to pay, Donato awarded $97.5 million in attorneys' fees and about $915,000 in expenses. The court also awarded $5,000 to each of the three named plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The rest is to be distributed to all class members equally.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday March 02, @03:08AM (1 child)
Facebook gets to pay chump change and carry on the privacy abuse as if nothing happened.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday March 02, @04:13AM
Is 97E6 paid to the attorneys "chump change" for the work they did in bringing the evil culprits to justice?
I'm having trouble even being mad -- that kind of money is pretty impressive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @03:41AM (1 child)
The Myanmarese fight for democracy against military coup is a worthwhile discussion post.
Would someone interested, knowledgeable submit a post? It's not a simple headline news that can be easily summarized, but it's one of the important news and worthwhile topics in the world right now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 02, @04:22AM
Wasn't Aung San Suu Kyi permitting a genocide on her watch? Military rule is the norm for Myanmar. They just decided to remove the figurehead.
Looks like 18 protesters were just killed by soldiers. How about a foreign military intervention to patch things up?