Travelers to the tropics are more prone to acquiring superbacteria than previously thought:
Exploring exposure to superbacteria, researchers at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital got unexpected results from an international collaborative study conducted in real time among 20 travelers to Southeast Asia. All the participants were found to contract superbacteria within a week after arriving in the destination. A detailed sequence analysis showed that the traveler group acquired a variety of superbacteria comprising over 80 different strains altogether.
Before the corona pandemic, tens of millions international travelers annually headed to the tropics, getting exposed to local intestinal bacteria. A total of 20-70% of those returning from the tropics carry - for the most unknowingly - ESBL[*]-producing bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics. The likelihood of acquiring such superbacteria depends on destination and health behavior abroad. The risk is greatest in South and Southeast Asia, and a substantial increase is associated with contracting travelers' diarrhea and taking antibiotics while abroad.
An investigation led by professor of Infectious diseases Anu Kantele at Helsinki University together with MD Esther Kuenzli from Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute involved a real-time scrutiny of superbacteria acquisition among a group of 20 Europeans over a three-week visit to Laos. The participants' daily stool samples were initially screened on site in Vientiane, Laos, and later, in Europe, the superbacteria strains isolated were analyzed in detail by whole-genome sequencing.
[...] In Laos, daily stool samples from the participants were analyzed locally in the Lao-Oxford-Mahosot Hospital-Wellcome Trust -Research laboratory. Had samples only been collected before and after travel, the proportion of superbacteria carriers had been approximately 70%. Daily real-time scrutiny already while abroad revealed, however, that all travelers had contracted a superbacter within a week after arrival.
The findings varied day by day. While some participants carried superbacteria for several days, others had a couple of days' breaks after which superbacteria were found again. Part of the travelers acquired several strains.
[...] Increasing resistance is also being witnessed by research: the proportion of travelers carrying these bacteria is growing. Usually acquisition of ESBL or other superbacteria does not cause any symptoms. After travelers return home, the strains usually disappear over time. Carriers can, however, pass these bacteria on to others. Among a small proportion, the superbacteria cause a symptomatic infection, most typically a urinary tract infection. Treatment of infections caused by superbacteria is more challenging than of those caused by sensitive bacteria. In some cases, the infection may even turn out life-threatening.
Antibiotic use during travel further adds to the risk of carriage: favouring the resistant bacteria, antibiotic treatment makes space for newcomers.
[*] ESBL extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBLs):
Enterobacterales are a large order of different types of bacteria (germs) that commonly cause infections both in healthcare settings and in communities. Examples of germs in the Enterobacterales order include Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Klebsiella pneumoniae.
To survive the effects of antibiotics, germs are constantly finding new defense strategies, called "resistance mechanisms." For example, some Enterobacterales can produce enzymes called extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBLs). ESBL enzymes break down and destroy some commonly used antibiotics, including penicillins and cephalosporins, and make these drugs ineffective for treating infections.
This resistance means that there are fewer antibiotic options available to treat ESBL-producing Enterobacterales infections. In many cases, even common infections, such as urinary tract infections, caused by ESBL-producing germs require more complex treatments. Instead of taking oral antibiotics at home, patients with these infections might require hospitalization and intravenous (IV) carbapenem antibiotics.
Carbapenems are one of the few remaining antibiotics that can treat ESBL-producing germs, but resistance enzymes that destroy these antibiotics are on the rise, too. The more we rely on this important class of antibiotics, the greater the risk of spreading resistance to them.
Journal Reference:
Prof Anu Kantele, MD, Esther Kuenzli, MD, Steven J Dunn, PhD, [et al]. Dynamics of intestinal multidrug-resistant bacteria colonisation contracted by visitors to a high-endemic setting: a prospective, daily, real-time sampling study, The Lancet Microbe (DOI: 10.1016/S2666-5247(20)30224-X)
