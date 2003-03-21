Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Glow-in-the-Dark Sharks Found off New Zealand Coast

posted by martyb on Wednesday March 03, @09:47AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the imagine-the-sharkskin-suit... dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyGuest93544:

Glow-in-the-dark sharks found off New Zealand coast:

Scientists say they have found that three deepwater shark species living off New Zealand glow in the dark.

The species were collected from the Chatham Rise - an area of ocean floor to the east of New Zealand - in January of last year, according to the study.

[...] The three species were already known to marine biologists but this is the first time that the phenomenon of bioluminescence - organisms emitting light - has been identified in them.

The researchers suggest the sharks' glowing underbellies may help them hide from predators or other threats beneath them.

They say the bioluminescence is achieved through thousands of photophores (light-producing cells) located within the sharks' skin.

[...] The three studied species inhabit a space called the mesopelagic zone, often called the twilight zone, which ranges from 200m to 1,000m depth (the maximum depth reached by sunlight).

The species in question face an environment with no place to hide, hence the need for counterillumination as a form of camouflage, the researchers add.

(Emphasis in original omitted.)

Journal Reference:
Jérôme Mallefet, Darren W. Stevens, Laurent Duchatelet. Bioluminescence of the Largest Luminous Vertebrate, the Kitefin Shark, Dalatias licha: First Insights and Comparative Aspects, Frontiers in Marine Science (DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2021.633582)

Original Submission


«  Travelers to the Tropics are More Prone to Acquiring Superbacteria than Previously Thought
Glow-in-the-Dark Sharks Found off New Zealand Coast | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)