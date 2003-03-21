As part of AMD's latest Where Gaming Begins product presentation, the prolific processor designer announced the next member in its Radeon family of video cards, the Radeon RX 6700 XT. Following the tried and true scale-down release strategy that has come to define the GPU industry, the company is preparing its second RDNA2 GPU to further flesh out its lineup of video cards. Set to be released on March 18th, the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be AMD's anchor card for 1440p gaming, succeeding the last-generation RX 5700 XT and giving AMD's product lineup a more wallet-friendly option than their 4K-focused 6800/6900 series cards. The launch for the latest Radeon card will be an all-out affair, with both reference and partner custom cards launching the same day, with prices starting at $479.

[...] Finally, AMD has stated that they're also going to be priming more OEMs than usual with the RX 6700 XT as a third pillar of sorts to better ensure some kind of ongoing retail availability of the card. Despite AMD's best efforts, retail RX 6700 XT cards are virtually guaranteed to sell out within hours (if not sooner) due to how starved the video card market is. So the company wants to at least give customers another avenue towards getting a modern video card by supplying it as part of a complete system, especially as crypto miners seldom buy whole OEM systems.