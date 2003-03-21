AMD Announces Radeon RX 6700 XT: RDNA2 For 1440p, Coming March 18th For $479
As part of AMD's latest Where Gaming Begins product presentation, the prolific processor designer announced the next member in its Radeon family of video cards, the Radeon RX 6700 XT. Following the tried and true scale-down release strategy that has come to define the GPU industry, the company is preparing its second RDNA2 GPU to further flesh out its lineup of video cards. Set to be released on March 18th, the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be AMD's anchor card for 1440p gaming, succeeding the last-generation RX 5700 XT and giving AMD's product lineup a more wallet-friendly option than their 4K-focused 6800/6900 series cards. The launch for the latest Radeon card will be an all-out affair, with both reference and partner custom cards launching the same day, with prices starting at $479.
[...] Finally, AMD has stated that they're also going to be priming more OEMs than usual with the RX 6700 XT as a third pillar of sorts to better ensure some kind of ongoing retail availability of the card. Despite AMD's best efforts, retail RX 6700 XT cards are virtually guaranteed to sell out within hours (if not sooner) due to how starved the video card market is. So the company wants to at least give customers another avenue towards getting a modern video card by supplying it as part of a complete system, especially as crypto miners seldom buy whole OEM systems.
The RX 6700 XT comes with 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 96 MB of "Infinity Cache". Despite a smaller die, clock speeds are up significantly, which could allow it to perform at around 89% of an RX 6800.
Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU is "available" at a $329 MSRP. Notably, that GPU also includes 12 GB of VRAM, more than the RTX 3080, 3070, and 3060 Ti.
AMD's Threadripper Pro workstation CPUs with 8 memory channels and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes are now available, having previously been sold exclusively in Lenovo systems. The 64-core TR 3995WX has a suggested price of $5,490, compared to $3,990 for the 64-core TR 3990X.
See also: AMD is bringing Smart Access Memory's frame rate boosts to Ryzen 3000 processors
AMD releasing new gaming card amid chip shortage
AMD Announces Ryzen Threadripper Pro: Workstation Parts for OEMs Only
Last year we spotted that AMD was in the market to hire a new lead product manager for a 'workstation division'. This was a categorically different position to the lead PM for high-end desktop, and so we speculated what this actually means. Today, AMD is announcing its first set of workstation products, under the Ryzen Threadripper Pro branding. However, it should be noted that these processors will only be available as part of pre-built systems, and no corresponding consumer motherboards will be made available.
[...] Ryzen Threadripper Pro hardware will mirror single-socket EPYC in its features: eight memory channels up to DDR4-3200, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, support for RDIMMs and LRDIMMs, support for secure memory encryption, support for DASH manageability, and operating system image consistency as part of AMD's Pro Business Ready programme.
[...] There is also a small difference in DRAM support – TR Pro supports up to 2 TB, but EPYC supports 4 TB. All of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro processors are single socket only.
The top processor, the 3995WX, will offer all 64-cores. It goes above and beyond the traditional top EPYC 7742 (225 W, 2.25 GHz / 3.4 GHz) and even the 7H12 (280 W, 2.6 GHz / 3.3 GHz), by offering more base frequency at 2.7 GHz and a much higher turbo frequency at 4.2 GHz for 280W TDP. These processors might be taking advantage of the same manufacturing update as provided by the recent Ryzen 3000XT processors in order to drive these higher frequencies.
The other processors are the 32-core 3975WX, 16-core 3955WX, and 12-core 3945WX. Pricing is not available since these are OEM-only parts (being sold to Lenovo first).
AMD has launched Zen 3-based "Cezanne" Ryzen 5000 mobile APUs at 15W, 35W, 45W, and 45W+ (overclockable Ryzen 9 5980HX and Ryzen 9 5900HX) TDPs. Compared to the previous-generation Zen 2 "Renoir" APUs, Cezanne has 19% higher instructions per clock. L3 cache is doubled (to 16 MB) and accessible by any core. Integrated graphics performance ("Vega"-based) has not improved aside from slightly higher clock speeds. All of the Cezanne models announced so far have 6 or 8 cores, with 2 threads per core. In addition to Cezanne, there are three Zen 2-based "Lucienne" models (5300U, 5500U, and 5700U) that are refreshes/rebadges of 15W Renoir APUs.
Benchmarks have been spotted for a Cezanne desktop APU, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, which may not be limited to OEMs like Renoir APUs were.
AMD also launched two OEM-only Zen 3 desktop CPUs: the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and 12-core Ryzen 9 5900. These are rated at 65 Watt TDPs, instead of the 105 Watt TDPs of their 'X' counterparts.
AMD's exclusivity deal with Lenovo for Threadripper Pro CPUs (Threadripper with 8 memory channels and 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes) has ended, and manufacturers are preparing new sWRX8 motherboards. 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX, 32-core 3975WX, and 16-core 3955WX should be available to consumers around March. There's no word yet on Zen 3-based Threadrippers, but AMD will be launching Zen 3-based "Milan" Epyc CPUs later in Q1.
See also: AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su: Interview on 2021 Demand, Supply, Tariffs, Xilinx, and EPYC
AMD Demos 3rd Gen EPYC Milan 32 Core CPUs, Up To 68% Faster Than Comparable Intel Xeon Gold Platform
AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs & WRX80 Motherboards Coming To Consumer Segment in March 2021 – 64 Cores, 128 PCIe Lanes & 8-Channel Memory
