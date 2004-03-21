from the noise-to-thoughts-ratio-10/1 dept.
Most brain activity is "background noise" — and that's upending our understanding of consciousness:
What are you thinking about right now?
Have you ever wondered why it's so hard to answer this simple question when someone asks? There is a reason. 95 percent of your brain's activity is entirely unconscious. Of the remaining 5 percent of brain activity, only around half is intentionally directed. The vast majority of what goes on in our heads is unknown and unintentional. Neuroscientists call these activities "spontaneous fluctuations," because they are unpredictable and seemingly unconnected to any specific behavior. No wonder it's so hard to say what we are thinking or feeling and why. We like to think of ourselves as CEOs of our own minds, but we are much more like ships tossed at sea.
What does this reveal about the nature of consciousness? Why is our brain, a mere 2 percent of our body mass, using 20 percent of our energy to produce what many scientists still call "background noise?" Neuroscientists have known about these "random" fluctuations in electrical brain activity since the 1930s, but have not known what to make of them until relatively recently. Many brain studies of consciousness still look only at brain activity that responds to external stimuli and triggers a mental state. The rest of the "noise" is "averaged out" of the data.
This is still the prevailing approach in most contemporary neuroscience, and yields a "computational" input-output model of consciousness. In this neuroscientific model, so-called "information" transfers from our senses to our brains.
Yet the pioneering French neuroscientist Stanislas Dehaene considers this view "deeply wrong." "Spontaneous activity is one of the most frequently overlooked features" of consciousness, he writes. Unlike engineers who design digital transistors with discrete voltages for 0s and 1s to resist background noise, neurons in the brain work differently. Neurons amplify the noise and even use it to help generate novel solutions to complex problems. In part, this is why the neuronal architecture of our brains has a branching fractal geometry and not a linear one. The vast majority of our brain activity proceeds divergently, creating many possible associations and not convergently into just one.
Journal References:
1.) Jonathan Smallwood, Jonathan W. Schooler. The Science of Mind Wandering: Empirically Navigating the Stream of Consciousness, (DOI: 10.1146/annurev-psych-010814-015331)
2.) Jessica Lara-Carrasco, Tore A. Nielsen, Elizaveta Solomonova, et al. Overnight emotional adaptation to negative stimuli is altered by REM sleep deprivation and is correlated with intervening dream emotions, Journal of Sleep Research (DOI: 10.1111/j.1365-2869.2008.00709.x)
But this one is a paragon of clarity.
This bit from the link sounded interesting:
But most of the rest of the article was filler. For example, one section goes on about using psychedelics, but this time with fMRI "to see exactly how the drugs work in the brain in real-time to treat depression." But MRI doesn't have nearly the resolution required to watch individual neurons in action, it's just looking for areas of more or less activity, still a sledge hammer relative to the delicate problem.
As usual, this study only looked at white male brains. So any conclusions are meaningless, and we should continue to assume that underprivileged racialized people have larger more productive brains and less noise. Go NASA!
Funny! What else did the shouty guys on TV say to you?
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
Anyone asks me what I’m thinking, I’d be able to answer. The only question is “do you want the truth?” Same as if they ask “how are you?” Got 10 minutes? Didn’t think so. Which I now reduce to “you don’t really want to know. How are you?”
If you’re not aware of your inner conversation, you’re not really conscious. So wake up already!
Because nobody except your therapist really wants to know what you’re really thinking.
One longstanding hypothesis is that "rational mind" is merely making post factum feel-good excuses for unconscious decisions. This new piece of data agrees with that.
In this case, there are a handful of things we know to look for; everything else gets discounted as "noise" initially.
What we know about the brain is far less than it does; in a nice twist of logic that's one of the few things we can be certain of. The "background noise" like the UFO will disappear, once it's been identified.
