Background:
A couple years or so ago, I purchased three (used) Dell Latitude E6410 laptop computers for a song ($25 each). They came with no hard drive, but that was not a problem. I got 1 TB Samsung SSD drives for them and that seems to be fine.
No hard drive also meant no OS was installed. But, they each DID come with their own Microsoft sticker (with a hologram) stating:
Windows(R) 7 Pro for Refurb PCs CIT
for Refurbished PCs
[barcode] XXX-NNNNN
do not tamper with or remove this label
[barcode] XNN-NNNNN
NNNNN-NNN-NNN-NNN
"For use on Refurbished PC - No Commercial Value - For Authentication Only"
Where:
X represents a single letter
N represents a single decimal digit
(Also says, vertically, on the edges:)
Certificate of Authenticity
Microsoft
and
ww.microsoft.com/howtotell
Situation:
I'd previously downloaded an ISO (and verified the SHA1 and SHA256), but got stuck when trying to do an install; the format of the codes I have do not match the format of what Microsoft was expecting.
The location where I bought the laptops no longer offers computers for sale (it's a Goodwill store). Also, there are no tech-savvy workers at the location.
My primary problem is it is time to prepare my state and federal income taxes. I've used TurboTax for the past 5 years. (Yes, I could probably use their free on-line version today. But! I am not at all interested in having like 20-30 other domains active while I provide extremely personal and private information to fill out my taxes.) So, plan B is to get Windows up and running so I can fill out my taxes locally.
What now?
So, I have 3 never-been-used "codes" for installing Win 7 pro. There was a time when one had to fight to keep Microsoft from trying to upgrade to Windows 10, so I'd like to think there's some way for me to get to Win 10 from here.
So, I turn to my fellow Soylentils. How can I enter these codes? Is it still worthwhile to get 7 installed in hopes I can still upgrade to Windows 10?
Maybe some other approach? What can I do?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:24PM (1 child)
Unused windows 7 licenses will activate windows 10. I've done it multiple times. I have a windows 10 iso I downloaded from microsoft a number of years ago. I don't know if it's still available or not. The licenses I was using were for windows 7 professional. Sometimes when activating, I was asked to do a phone activation, but that was easy using their automated system. The last couple of times, it didn't even ask me to use the automated system, but just activated windows 10.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Friday March 05, @02:39PM
That's great to know, thanks!
Even better, as that's what I've got!
Yeah, but I cannot even enter the "code"s I have -- different format and not long enough.
Does anyone here know how/where I can get a phone number, just in case?
That helps, but again the code I have is very different from the expected 25-char "Product Key" :(
Still, this is progress, thanks so much!
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 1) by bpz on Friday March 05, @02:27PM (1 child)
Use the latest Windows 10 downloaded from Microsoft and enter the Windows 7 Pro key from the sticker when asked and you should end up with a fresh, activated, Windows 10 Pro install.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Friday March 05, @02:41PM
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 05, @02:28PM (1 child)
Windows 7 license keys should be in the format of xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx-xxxxx. If unused, these will activate windows 10. If your license key isn't in that format, as far as I'm aware, you are out of luck.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Friday March 05, @02:46PM
Thanks for the reply!
And that is the crux of the matter and what I ran into originally. The stickers look authentic, and I have no reason to imagine they are otherwise. The codes I have are NOT at all like that format. So, there much be some way to use the code I have! Right?
I'm hoping someone here has been down this path and can help me get past this sticking point.
Wit is intellect, dancing.