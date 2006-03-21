Stories
The 40-Year-Old Version: ZX81'S Sleek Plastic Case Shows No Sign of Middle-Aged Spread

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday March 06, @07:07PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the a-bit-of-history dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.theregister.com/2021/03/05/zx81_at_40/

It has been 40 years since the launch of Sinclair's ZX81, a device that welcomed countless Brits to the delights of home computing at the dawn of the 1980s.

Released on 5 March 1981, the ZX81 was the successor to 1980's ZX80 and, like its predecessor, was based around a Z80 CPU. Both machines also featured 1KB of memory and required a UHF television to display the monochrome output.

The ZX81 was, however, a far sleeker affair than its white plastic-encased stablemate. A Rick Dickinson-designed case made for a more consumer-friendly computer, even if the pressure sensitive membrane of the keyboard was somewhat less easy to use.

[...] The BBC Micro would launch toward the end of 1981, and the rivalry between Acorn and Sinclair has been well documented over the years, including a dramatization in the form of the BBC's Micro Men.

[...] You can't beat the real thing, however. Fitzpatrick pointed out that the Centre for Computing History had a number of the devices, including some featuring creative modifications to overcome limitations like that keyboard. "There's always one on display," he said, "there's never a display without a ZX81."

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 06, @07:29PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 06, @07:29PM (#1120858)

    Well this was a first computer memory.
    So great to get magazines showing the next up and coming models.
    Soon there won't be many of us left that sat down eagerly typing in a Basic program on one of these.
    If you were from Europe you spoke in Fourth.

    Guess the next generation will have their own memories like a touch phone was a thing.
    Dialing?! What was that?

