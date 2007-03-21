Rather than using tools like YUMI and many others to create a multidistro boot usb stick, with Ventoy you can copy over .ISO files and boot from them on a multidistro USB!
With ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly.
You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them (screenshot).
x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI and MIPS64EL UEFI are supported in the same way.
Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/VMware/Xen...)
Free and Open Source Software (FOSS)!
- Github page for Ventoy
(Score: 2) by Revek on Sunday March 07, @11:52PM (1 child)
The problem I have with it is that it doesn't have a persistence option. At least it didn't when I tried it late last year.
(Score: 2) by wirelessduck on Monday March 08, @12:23AM
Reading the Ventoy home page gives this link:
https://www.ventoy.net/en/plugin_persistence.html [ventoy.net]
(Score: 0) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 07, @11:58PM (6 children)
Does this thing actually work, or is it like Rufus where you need to engage in trial and error and Linux commands to get it to work? Having fifty-million supported options are great but a learning curve, if present, could also be a big deal. Does it Just Work™?
Also, SN either Slashdotted (Soyled) the first link at this time, or they banned my VPN.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 08, @12:00AM (1 child)
》 Also, SN either Slashdotted (Soyled) the first link at this time, or they banned my VPN.
Occam's Razor says Mossad's fucking with your Internet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 08, @12:31AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 08, @12:35AM
(Score: 1) by sensei_moreh on Monday March 08, @12:32AM (1 child)
It just works. My current Ventoy flash drive contains isos for Windows 10, refind, fossapup, and 32-bit Debian 10 and Fedora 30. All of the isos boot just fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 08, @12:38AM
Thanks for the testimony. Hopefully your positive post will be modded up so people can see it easily.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 08, @12:40AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 08, @12:44AM
