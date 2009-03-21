from the what-we-have-here-is-a-failure-to-communicate dept.
100Mbps uploads and downloads should be US broadband standard, senators say:
Four US senators called on the Biden administration Thursday to establish a "21st century definition of high-speed broadband" of 100Mbps both upstream and downstream. This would be a big upgrade over the Federal Communications Commission broadband standard of 25Mbps downstream and 3Mbps upstream, which was established in 2015 and never updated by former President Trump's FCC chair, Ajit Pai.
Today's letter was sent to FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and other federal officials by two Democrats, one independent who caucuses with Democrats, and one Republican. Noting that "the pandemic has reinforced the importance of high-speed broadband and underscored the cost of the persistent digital divide in our country," they wrote:
Going forward, we should make every effort to spend limited federal dollars on broadband networks capable of providing sufficient download and upload speeds and quality, including low latency, high reliability, and low network jitter, for modern and emerging uses, like two-way videoconferencing, telehealth, remote learning, health IoT, and smart grid applications. Our goal for new deployment should be symmetrical speeds of 100 megabits per second (Mbps), allowing for limited variation when dictated by geography, topography, or unreasonable cost.
"We should also insist that new networks supported with federal funds meet this higher standard, with limited exceptions for truly hard-to-reach locations," the senators wrote later in the letter. "For years, we have seen billions in taxpayer dollars subsidize network deployments that are outdated as soon as they are complete, lacking in capacity and failing to replace inadequate broadband infrastructure."
The letter was written by Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Angus King (I-Maine), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). In addition to Rosenworcel, it was sent to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese.
"Ask any senior who connects with their physician via telemedicine, any farmer hoping to unlock the benefits of precision agriculture, any student who receives livestreamed instruction, or any family where both parents telework and multiple children are remote learning, and they will tell you that many networks fail to come close to 'high-speed' in the year 2021," they wrote. "For any of these functions, upload speeds far greater than 3Mbps are particularly critical. These challenges will not end with the pandemic."
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Tuesday March 09, @12:18PM (1 child)
Why should the feds be involved at all? Utilities are generally a matter for local towns or counties. Why should the federal government even be interested, much less spending money on something that should be entirely a local matter?
If a town wants decent prices, then it either builds its own network, or it encourages competition. The quality of available service they have can be an important point for people looking to move. We moved to a tiny mountain town last year - and one of the factors we considered was that the town had arranged for fiber service throughout the town. Now they get our tax dollars, instead of some other town that's still running on copper.
The US needs to reign in the scope of federal activities. They seem to be mostly counterproductive.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday March 09, @12:55PM
Does the term "natural monopoly" mean anything to you? Obviously not, I'm being rhetorical here, but, that's why. The tl;dr is that anything that tends toward a natural monopoly needs regulated to make sure its private owners don't grab the entire country by the gonads. It is related to, but not necessarily in sync with, the elasticity of demand for a specific service or good.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 09, @12:44PM
How about the following:
100 peak download,
1/3 of that for peak upload
1/10 of peak for the min speed guaranteed speed
peaks speeds are with few users on the access system
Guaranteed speeds are with all users doing as they wish to operating as much as they want for as long as they want to the exchange point without cap.