from the how-do-you-get-on-base? dept.
Twitter Launches Five-Strike System to Ban Users Who Spread Covid-19 Lies:
Twitter will ban users who spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and covid-19 vaccines under a new five-strike system, according to a new blog post from the social media company. Twitter bans all medical information that's "demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm."
"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation," Twitter's Safety Team wrote on Monday [(March 1)].
"Individuals will be notified directly when a label or required Tweet removal results in additional account-level enforcement. Repeated violations of the COVID-19 policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of the policy," the blog post continued. [...]
- One strike: no account-level action
- Two strikes: 12-hour account lock
- Three strikes: 12-hour account lock
- Four strikes: 7-day account lock
- Five or more strikes: permanent suspension
Twitter's new five-strike policy comes after the company announced in December that it would be taking new actions to "protect the public conversation" around covid-19, a disease that has infected over 28.6 million Americans and killed more than 516,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:26AM (1 child)
The more you know 8=========================D ~
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:29AM
Yeah, 1st strike.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:30AM (3 children)
Who decides that something is "demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm."???
WHO decides, probably, based on what China determines would be the most favorable alternate facts.
Barry Marshall and Robin Warren got the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their violation of medical dogma, determining that Helicobacter pylori caused ulcers. Twitter would ban them.
The importance of Twitter rules though, is that they can be unevenly applied. They are a weapon against people with wrongthink. Favored groups can get away with damn near anything. Give yourself an Islamic-style name on Twitter, and you can say all sorts of things about women, Africans, and LGBT. It's been tested.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:17AM
https://www.foxnews.com/tech/louis-farrakhan-vaccine-claims-posted-to-twitter-despite-misinformation-policies [foxnews.com]
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/newt-gingrich-says-hes-back-on-twitter-after-being-locked-out-for-biden-immigration-slam [foxnews.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:34AM (1 child)
Jack Dorsey and his pals of course.
Unless you have a contract with Twitter, they can do whatever they want with their site.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:40AM
Do the internet backbone companies have contracts from Twitter? Or can they decide that they don't want their backbone traffic to include any packets to or from Twitter? I mean, they're private companies, they can do what they want with their pipes. Right?
Of course, the traffic would probably just route differently; that's what the internet was built for, after all. Having all their traffic routed around the planet might be a bit of a slowdown.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:33AM
(Score: 1) by Zappy on Thursday March 11, @08:36AM (1 child)
Especially politicians and political groups.
Please, pretty please?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:13AM
Twitter's purpose is to earn money. So Twitter does what it thinks will make the most money. Like every company. Each and every action is put under the microscope of imaginable consequences, to divine which course of action will make more, or lose less, money. That is the ONLY metric! "Illegal" only works because getting caught means less money. Low risk of getting caught? Be illegal anyway! Bow to political pressure? Yes to prevent anti-twitter laws. Bow to public pressure? Only if the outflux of users is worse than the other pressures.
So stuff your pretty please where it belongs, I' m sorry to say. Nobody relevant cares. Take the above rule (may not hold for small companies with a decent toplevel boss), predict the future become rich. Or very, very frustrated.