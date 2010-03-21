Stories
Twitter Launches Five-Strike System to Ban Users Who Spread Covid-19 Lies

posted by martyb on Thursday March 11, @08:09AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Twitter Launches Five-Strike System to Ban Users Who Spread Covid-19 Lies:

Twitter will ban users who spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and covid-19 vaccines under a new five-strike system, according to a new blog post from the social media company. Twitter bans all medical information that's "demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm."

"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation," Twitter's Safety Team wrote on Monday [(March 1)].

"Individuals will be notified directly when a label or required Tweet removal results in additional account-level enforcement. Repeated violations of the COVID-19 policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of the policy," the blog post continued. [...]

  • One strike: no account-level action
  • Two strikes: 12-hour account lock
  • Three strikes: 12-hour account lock
  • Four strikes: 7-day account lock
  • Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

Twitter's new five-strike policy comes after the company announced in December that it would be taking new actions to "protect the public conversation" around covid-19, a disease that has infected over 28.6 million Americans and killed more than 516,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:26AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:26AM (#1122641)

    The more you know 8=========================D ~

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:29AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:29AM (#1122642)

      Yeah, 1st strike.

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:30AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:30AM (#1122643)

    Who decides that something is "demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm."???

    WHO decides, probably, based on what China determines would be the most favorable alternate facts.

    Barry Marshall and Robin Warren got the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their violation of medical dogma, determining that Helicobacter pylori caused ulcers. Twitter would ban them.

    The importance of Twitter rules though, is that they can be unevenly applied. They are a weapon against people with wrongthink. Favored groups can get away with damn near anything. Give yourself an Islamic-style name on Twitter, and you can say all sorts of things about women, Africans, and LGBT. It's been tested.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:33AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @08:33AM (#1122645)

    NO ID2020 NO MICROCHIP NO MARK

    WO2020060606

    Here is the patent for Microsoft 1. WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM
    USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA

    Look at the patent number, literally, "world order 2020 666." This from the
    same guy who is publicly saying he wants to put microchip tracking on every
    human on earth to prove you have been vaccinated, to allow you to buy or
    sell.. Bill Gates needs to Beg God for forgiveness. Science with out Gods
    standards is propelling humanity towards a calamity of biblical proportions.
    Even if Bill repents, Elon Musk has made and is rolling out a 5g satellite
    grid around the whole earth and brain chips. This is not a joke, this is
    some fucked up shit..

    - Revelation 13:16:
    And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to
    receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads.

    - Revelation 14:9:
    And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man
    worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or
    in his hand, 10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God,
    which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he
    shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy
    angels, and in the presence of the Lamb.

    #=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#=#

    MAKE AMERICA LOBOTOMIZED AGAIN
    -------------------------------
    The Untold Story of JFK's Sister, Rosemary Kennedy, and Her Disastrous Lobotomy
    https://people.com/politics/untold-story-of-rosemary-kennedy-and-her-disastrous-lobotomy/ [people.com]

    The Forgotten Story Of Rosemary Kennedy, Who Was Lobotomized So That JFK Could Succeed
    https://allthatsinteresting.com/rosemary-kennedy-lobotomy [allthatsinteresting.com]

    The Truth About Rosemary Kennedy's Lobotomy
    A never-before-seen photo surfaces of the forgotten Kennedy, who, after a disastrous
    lobotomy, was rarely heard from again
    https://people.com/books/rosemary-kennedy-the-truth-about-her-lobotomy/ [people.com]

    When Rosemary was 23 years of age, doctors told her father that a form of psychosurgery
    known as a lobotomy would help calm her mood swings and stop her occasional violent
    outbursts.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosemary_Kennedy#Lobotomy [wikipedia.org]

  • (Score: 1) by Zappy on Thursday March 11, @08:36AM (1 child)

    by Zappy (4210) on Thursday March 11, @08:36AM (#1122647)

    Especially politicians and political groups.

    Please, pretty please?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:13AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 11, @09:13AM (#1122653)

      Twitter's purpose is to earn money. So Twitter does what it thinks will make the most money. Like every company. Each and every action is put under the microscope of imaginable consequences, to divine which course of action will make more, or lose less, money. That is the ONLY metric! "Illegal" only works because getting caught means less money. Low risk of getting caught? Be illegal anyway! Bow to political pressure? Yes to prevent anti-twitter laws. Bow to public pressure? Only if the outflux of users is worse than the other pressures.

      So stuff your pretty please where it belongs, I' m sorry to say. Nobody relevant cares. Take the above rule (may not hold for small companies with a decent toplevel boss), predict the future become rich. Or very, very frustrated.

