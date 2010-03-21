Twitter will ban users who spread misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic and covid-19 vaccines under a new five-strike system, according to a new blog post from the social media company. Twitter bans all medical information that's "demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm."

"Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behavior and their impact on the public conversation," Twitter's Safety Team wrote on Monday [(March 1)].

"Individuals will be notified directly when a label or required Tweet removal results in additional account-level enforcement. Repeated violations of the COVID-19 policy are enforced against on the basis of the number of strikes an account has accrued for violations of the policy," the blog post continued. [...]

One strike: no account-level action

Two strikes: 12-hour account lock

Three strikes: 12-hour account lock

Four strikes: 7-day account lock

Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

Twitter's new five-strike policy comes after the company announced in December that it would be taking new actions to "protect the public conversation" around covid-19, a disease that has infected over 28.6 million Americans and killed more than 516,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.