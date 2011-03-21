Using Nmap results to help harden Linux systems:
System security is not a one-and-done task. Rather, there are numerous layers to an organization's approach to security. Some of those layers are physical security to the datacenters, regular patching and maintenance of the infrastructure, continuing user awareness education, and scanning systems for issues. This article discusses how to use the nmap and nc commands to scan a system so that you can determine the appropriate next steps. I use a few systems in my examples here. The system that does the scanning is my local Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 computer, opendemo.usersys.redhat.com is the Red Hat Satellite 6.8 system used because it has several open ports, and I have various target systems.
[...] Now that you've been able to get a detailed report of what's running on your systems, what do you do next? The first thing is to be sure that there are no unexpected ports open. For this, verify with the applications team, security teams, and your coworkers might be appropriate. Next is to ensure that the exposed services are properly secured. This means taking steps such as making sure that all software is updated, updated ciphers are supported, insecure protocols are not in use, and default passwords for the services have been changed.
[Ed Note - The fine article then walks you through a good, basic auditing of some security issues you can identify using nmap. Some uses include:
- Basic Scans
- Verifying Certificates
- Identifying Services
]