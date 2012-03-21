Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Molson Coors Brewing Operations Disrupted by Cyberattack

posted by martyb on Friday March 12, @07:01AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the unbeerable-situation dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Molson Coors brewing operations disrupted by cyberattack:

The Molson Coors Beverage Company has suffered a cyberattack that is causing significant disruption to business operations.

Molson Coors is well-known for its iconic beer brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Blue Moon, Peroni, Killian's, and Foster's.

In a Form-8K filed with the SEC today, Molson Coors disclosed that they suffered a cyberattack on March 11th, causing significant disruption to their operations, including the production and shipment of beer.

"On March 11, 2021, Molson Coors Beverage Company (the "Company") announced that it experienced a systems outage that was caused by a cybersecurity incident. The Company has engaged leading forensic information technology firms and legal counsel to assist the Company's investigation into the incident and the Company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible.

"Although the Company is actively managing this cybersecurity incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay or disruption to parts of the Company's business, including its brewery operations, production, and shipments," Molson Coors disclosed in the Form-8K filing.

This is thought to be a ransomware attack.

Original Submission


«  OVH Data Center Burns Down Knocking Major Sites Offline
Molson Coors Brewing Operations Disrupted by Cyberattack | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Friday March 12, @07:40AM

    by hemocyanin (186) on Friday March 12, @07:40AM (#1123167) Journal

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMI23JJUpGE [youtube.com]

  • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 12, @07:53AM (1 child)

    by FatPhil (863) <{pc-soylent} {at} {asdf.fi}> on Friday March 12, @07:53AM (#1123174) Homepage
    CUB from Oz, who owned the brand since way back, was bought up by SAB about a decade ago, but as part of the SAB/AB-InBev merger (which is how they became associated with the Blue Moon brand), they sold the Fosters brand a couple of years back to Asahi group (pretty sure this was anti-monopoly laws, probably on multiple continents). It's still brewed under licence at SAB-owned facilities in some continents, but in Heineken facilities on other continents.

    Pale lager - the product companies care so much about, they're even prepared to let their competitors make it for them.
    --
    I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(1)