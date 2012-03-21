The Molson Coors Beverage Company has suffered a cyberattack that is causing significant disruption to business operations.

Molson Coors is well-known for its iconic beer brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Blue Moon, Peroni, Killian's, and Foster's.

In a Form-8K filed with the SEC today, Molson Coors disclosed that they suffered a cyberattack on March 11th, causing significant disruption to their operations, including the production and shipment of beer.

"On March 11, 2021, Molson Coors Beverage Company (the "Company") announced that it experienced a systems outage that was caused by a cybersecurity incident. The Company has engaged leading forensic information technology firms and legal counsel to assist the Company's investigation into the incident and the Company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible.

"Although the Company is actively managing this cybersecurity incident, it has caused and may continue to cause a delay or disruption to parts of the Company's business, including its brewery operations, production, and shipments," Molson Coors disclosed in the Form-8K filing.