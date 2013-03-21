[...] His bigger goal is leveraging the Air's 1,080-horsepower propulsion technology—which he claims is the world's most efficient—to power cheaper electric vehicles. Within five years, Rawlinson wants to be selling hundreds of thousands of mid-$40,000 electric cars and helping big automakers sell $25,000 mass-market EVs–the very same objective that his old boss, Elon Musk, is chasing. If that weren't enough, Rawlinson wants to build his cars at the first auto plant in oil-rich Saudi Arabia, whose sovereign wealth fund owns two thirds of his company.

"There's a really big misunderstanding about our business model," says the Welsh engineer, 63. "This is not about making an expensive car for wealthy people. That's not why I'm here. That's not what drives me. . . . I want us to be making a million cars a year. The ambition of Lucid is to have a profound effect. We are not a minority play."

[...] Of course, Lucid and Tesla aren't the only beneficiaries of growing demand for electric cars. Amazon-backed Rivian starts delivering electric pickups and SUVs this year. Famed car designer Henrik Fisker is due to start selling the Ocean, his stylish $37,499 electric crossover in 2022. Apple is perennially rumored to be eying the space. Dozens more EVs are coming from General Motors, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Nissan and other major automakers, starting this year with Ford's high-powered Mustang Mach-E.

Gartner analyst Mike Ramsey thinks Lucid's plan to work its way down to more affordable cars from ultra-premium ones is the right approach. "What's been proven is in this technology the way that you get in is that you aim at the high market, then build a loyal customer base, use the cachet, the brand awareness, and then spread and go further."