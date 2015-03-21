Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

A Concept From Physics Called Negentropy Could Help Your Life Run Smoother

posted by martyb on Tuesday March 16, @01:36AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

A concept from physics called negentropy could help your life run smoother

Life is full of small decisions: Should I pick up that sock on the floor? Should I do the dishes before bed? What about fixing the leaky faucet in the bathroom?

Leaving a sock on the ground is a manifestation of a concept from physics you may have heard of: entropy is a measure of how much energy is lost in a system.

If a system loses too much energy, it will disintegrate into chaos. It takes only a little bit of energy to pick up one sock. But if you don't take care of your yard, let pipes stay clogged and never fix electrical problems, it all adds up to a chaotic home that would take a lot of energy to fix. And that chaos will leach away your time and ability to accomplish other things .

The good news is that entropy has an opposite –  negentropy.

As a researcher who studies social systems, I have found that thinking in terms of negentropy and energy can help you fight against entropy and chaos in daily life.

Do you think this will reduce the chaos in your life ?

Original Submission


«  AMD Launches "Milan" Epyc Server CPUs, with Zen 3 and up to 64 Cores
A Concept From Physics Called Negentropy Could Help Your Life Run Smoother | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @01:51AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @01:51AM (#1124678)

    From the post and the wikipedia, dunno - guess picking up the sock comes out 1% more efficient long term? And those 1%s add up over time.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:15AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:15AM (#1124684)
      Or you can wait until you see the other sock and pick them both under. And if you don’t find it after a while, assume the dryer ate it, so throw the stray sock out. Because wasting time thinking about socks wastes more energy than either tossing it or leaving it. Because the dogs are probably the guilty parties anyway.

  • (Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:00AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:00AM (#1124681)

    Yep, the media, especially TV, has an extreme case of it.

    • (Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:03AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:03AM (#1124682)

      No no no! It's NIGGENTROPY! But, yes, we are experiencing it nationwide today. :(

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:11AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 16, @02:11AM (#1124683)

        Anybody else have a niggling [spectator.us] feeling someone would post a comment as dumb as the one above?

(1)