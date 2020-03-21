[...] The amazing thing is that in only 16-bits, Unicode managed to not only cover all of the Western writing systems, but also many Chinese characters and a variety of specialized symbols, such as those used in mathematics. With 16-bits allowing for 216 = 65,536 code points, the 7,129 characters of Unicode 1.0 fit easily, but by the time Unicode 3.1 rolled around in 2001, Unicode contained no less than 94,140 characters across 41 scripts.

Currently, in version 13, Unicode contains a grand total of 143,859 characters, which does not include control characters. While originally Unicode was envisioned to only encode writing systems which were in current use, by the time Unicode 2.0 was released in 1996, it was realized that this goal would have to be changed, to allow even rare and historic characters to be encoded. In order to accomplish this without necessarily requiring every character to be encoded in 32-bits, Unicode changed to not only encode characters directly, but also using their components, or graphemes.

The concept is somewhat similar to vector drawings, where one doesn't specify every single pixel, but describes instead the elements which make up the drawing. As a result, the Unicode Transformation Format 8 (UTF-8) encoding supports 231 code points, with most characters in the current Unicode character set requiring generally one or two bytes each.

[...] For those of us who enjoyed switching between ISO 8859 encodings in our email clients and web browsers in order to get something approaching the original text representation, consistent Unicode support came as a blessing. I can imagine a similar feeling among those who remember when 7-bit ASCII (or EBCDIC) was all one got, or enjoyed receiving digital documents from a European or US office, only to suffer through character set confusion.

Even if Unicode isn't without its issues, it's hard not to look back and feel that at the very least it's a decent improvement on what came before. Here's to another thirty years of Unicode.