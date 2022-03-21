from the twenty-seconds-to-comply dept.
New York lawmaker wants to ban police use of armed robots:
New York City councilmember Ben Kallos says he "watched in horror" last month when city police responded to a hostage situation in the Bronx using Boston Dynamics' Digidog, a remotely operated robotic dog equipped with surveillance cameras. Pictures of the Digidog went viral on Twitter, in part due to their uncanny resemblance with world-ending machines in the Netflix sci-fi series Black Mirror.
Now Kallos is proposing what may be the nation's first law banning police from owning or operating robots armed with weapons.
"I don't think anyone was anticipating that they'd actually be used by the NYPD right now," Kallos says. "I have no problem with using a robot to defuse a bomb, but it has to be the right use of a tool and the right type of circumstance."
Kallos' bill would not ban unarmed utility robots like the Digidog, only weaponized robots. But robotics experts and ethicists say he has tapped into concerns about the increasing militarization of police: their increasing access to sophisticated robots through private vendors and a controversial military equipment pipeline. Police in Massachusetts and Hawaii are testing the Digidog as well.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 22, @02:05PM (1 child)
Given how untrustworthy and bad acting *some* police seem to be, it is probably a good idea to keep police from having armed robots. Look at the results of some departments having surplus military gear.
Let's keep armed robots in the hands of the federal government to keep us all safe.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday March 22, @02:41PM
It's nice to see someone's keeping an eye on the NYPD but I will remind you all we just got our feel-good story about the NYPD's robot dog. 🙄
