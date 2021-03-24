Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

AstraZeneca Lowers Efficacy Claim for COVID-19 Vaccine, a Bit, After Board's Rebuke

posted by Fnord666 on Friday March 26, @07:41PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

AstraZeneca lowers efficacy claim for COVID-19 vaccine, a bit, after board's rebuke:

Seeking to quell a controversy of its own making, AstraZeneca yesterday issued new data from the latest clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, slightly downgrading its previous estimate of how well the shots protect people from symptomatic disease. The update came after an extraordinary rebuke issued late Monday night by the study's independent monitoring board, which complained that the company had used potentially misleading and "outdated" data in its initial analysis.

The two-dose vaccine, made by AstraZeneca with technology developed by the University of Oxford, had 76% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 among the 32,000 trial participants in the United States and South America, the company stated in a press release distributed late last night. That's 3% lower than AstraZeneca reported in a press release on 22 March. The new analysis is based on 190 COVID-19 cases that occurred in people who had received the vaccine or a placebo; the previous one evaluated 141 cases, which AstraZeneca says was a pre-specified cutoff point for an interim analysis.

[...] The harsh criticism from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), combined with a string of communication blunders by AstraZeneca, has given many researchers pause about the company—and, in turn, the vaccine. "The new revised numbers are reassuring, but at this point, they have lost so much of their credibility that I'm reserving judgment about what their trials showed until the FDA has a chance to evaluate it," says Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. (AstraZeneca says it will soon submit its trial data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain emergency use authorization of the vaccine.)

[...] Peter Hotez, a researcher at Baylor University whose team is developing its own low-cost COVID-19 vaccine, says he worries about the public losing faith in the AstraZeneca-Oxford product. "We have almost no vaccines to immunize the 1.7 billion people living in Africa and Latin America, and we need this one," says Hotez. He hopes the new numbers will help restore confidence but would like to see a fuller explanation of the controversy: "Some clarity and frankness as to what happened and an accounting for the discrepancy might be helpful."

"I can only hope that the controversy ... will serve as a reminder to all about the importance of good communication," adds Nicole Lurie, a former U.S. government health official who works with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations—"and how critical it is to vaccine confidence."

Also at The Wall Street Journal, the BBC, and STAT.

Original Submission


«  The Fight Against Fake-Paper Factories that Churn Out Sham Science
AstraZeneca Lowers Efficacy Claim for COVID-19 Vaccine, a Bit, After Board's Rebuke | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Friday March 26, @08:09PM (3 children)

    by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 26, @08:09PM (#1129537) Journal

    I ran across this interesting AC comment the other day, but it was properly marked OT in the context in which it was posted and so I did not list it. In this thread however, it would be on-topic. I haven't investigated the legitimacy of the claims made, but it might be interesting to dig into this.

    https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=21/03/19/1353204&cid=1126618 [soylentnews.org]

    When Oxford University was working on a COVID-19 vaccine it announced that it would be made "open source", meaning that any pharmaceutical manufacturer would be able to produce it legally without infringement on any drug patent, which would make the vaccine more widely available and less expensive, enabling widespread vaccination of the economically destitute populations in developing countries. But after their announcement that they would make the vaccine free to produce, they received immense pressure from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (wherein Oxford research staff were threatened with the reduction or elimination of all grants from the Foundation, not limited only to those for medical research) to patent the vaccine and partner with AstraZeneca to sell it. So, now, not only did AstraZeneca receive all the accolades for "developing" a vaccine (which the company did not do), it's also being produced in limited quantities and sold for $4 per dose to the federal government, which is about 20 times more expensive than the estimated cost if the formula had been open source and allowed to be mass produced by any manufacturer with the required equipment. In addition, because it is patented, it can only be produced by AstraZeneca, and poor countries have no or limited access to inexpensive vaccines.

            Why did you do that, Bill?

    - https://old.reddit.com/r/IAmA/comments/m8n4vt/im_bill_gates_cochair_of_the_bill_and_melinda/grie8kf/ [reddit.com] [reddit.com]

    • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday March 26, @08:26PM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday March 26, @08:26PM (#1129546) Journal

      And it's the AstraZeneca that the US wants to offload donate to Canada and Mexico. What a mess! [imgix.net]

      --
      Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 26, @08:41PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 26, @08:41PM (#1129553)

      It is also the only one without the artificial double proline mutation at the top of the S2 central helix.

(1)