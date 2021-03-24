AstraZeneca lowers efficacy claim for COVID-19 vaccine, a bit, after board's rebuke:
Seeking to quell a controversy of its own making, AstraZeneca yesterday issued new data from the latest clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, slightly downgrading its previous estimate of how well the shots protect people from symptomatic disease. The update came after an extraordinary rebuke issued late Monday night by the study's independent monitoring board, which complained that the company had used potentially misleading and "outdated" data in its initial analysis.
The two-dose vaccine, made by AstraZeneca with technology developed by the University of Oxford, had 76% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 among the 32,000 trial participants in the United States and South America, the company stated in a press release distributed late last night. That's 3% lower than AstraZeneca reported in a press release on 22 March. The new analysis is based on 190 COVID-19 cases that occurred in people who had received the vaccine or a placebo; the previous one evaluated 141 cases, which AstraZeneca says was a pre-specified cutoff point for an interim analysis.
[...] The harsh criticism from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), combined with a string of communication blunders by AstraZeneca, has given many researchers pause about the company—and, in turn, the vaccine. "The new revised numbers are reassuring, but at this point, they have lost so much of their credibility that I'm reserving judgment about what their trials showed until the FDA has a chance to evaluate it," says Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. (AstraZeneca says it will soon submit its trial data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain emergency use authorization of the vaccine.)
[...] Peter Hotez, a researcher at Baylor University whose team is developing its own low-cost COVID-19 vaccine, says he worries about the public losing faith in the AstraZeneca-Oxford product. "We have almost no vaccines to immunize the 1.7 billion people living in Africa and Latin America, and we need this one," says Hotez. He hopes the new numbers will help restore confidence but would like to see a fuller explanation of the controversy: "Some clarity and frankness as to what happened and an accounting for the discrepancy might be helpful."
"I can only hope that the controversy ... will serve as a reminder to all about the importance of good communication," adds Nicole Lurie, a former U.S. government health official who works with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations—"and how critical it is to vaccine confidence."
Also at The Wall Street Journal, the BBC, and STAT.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Friday March 26, @08:09PM (3 children)
I ran across this interesting AC comment the other day, but it was properly marked OT in the context in which it was posted and so I did not list it. In this thread however, it would be on-topic. I haven't investigated the legitimacy of the claims made, but it might be interesting to dig into this.
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=21/03/19/1353204&cid=1126618 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday March 26, @08:26PM
And it's the AstraZeneca that the US wants to
offloaddonate to Canada and Mexico. What a mess! [imgix.net]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 26, @08:41PM (1 child)
It is also the only one without the artificial double proline mutation at the top of the S2 central helix.
(Score: 1) by hemocyanin on Friday March 26, @08:43PM
I'm not a bio-geek -- any chance the significance and meaning can be explained for the ordinary among us?