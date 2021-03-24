[...] The harsh criticism from the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), combined with a string of communication blunders by AstraZeneca, has given many researchers pause about the company—and, in turn, the vaccine. "The new revised numbers are reassuring, but at this point, they have lost so much of their credibility that I'm reserving judgment about what their trials showed until the FDA has a chance to evaluate it," says Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. (AstraZeneca says it will soon submit its trial data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to obtain emergency use authorization of the vaccine.)

[...] Peter Hotez, a researcher at Baylor University whose team is developing its own low-cost COVID-19 vaccine, says he worries about the public losing faith in the AstraZeneca-Oxford product. "We have almost no vaccines to immunize the 1.7 billion people living in Africa and Latin America, and we need this one," says Hotez. He hopes the new numbers will help restore confidence but would like to see a fuller explanation of the controversy: "Some clarity and frankness as to what happened and an accounting for the discrepancy might be helpful."

"I can only hope that the controversy ... will serve as a reminder to all about the importance of good communication," adds Nicole Lurie, a former U.S. government health official who works with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations—"and how critical it is to vaccine confidence."