Baltimore will no longer prosecute drug possession, prostitution, low-level crimes
A year ago, as the coronavirus began to spread across Maryland, Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby stopped prosecuting drug possession, prostitution, minor traffic violations and other low-level offenses, a move aimed at curbing Covid-19's spread behind bars.
That shift — repeated by prosecutors in many other cities — didn't just reduce jail populations. In Baltimore, nearly all categories of crime have since declined, confirming to Mosby what she and criminal justice experts have argued for years: Crackdowns on quality-of-life crimes are not necessary for stopping more serious crime.
On Friday, Mosby announced that she was making her pandemic experiment permanent, saying Baltimore — for decades notorious for runaway violence and rough policing — had become a case study in criminal justice reform.
(Score: 2) by Tokolosh on Saturday March 27, @03:14PM
Stop making every damn thing a crime, and stop the spiral of (militarized, SWAT) policing, civil forfeiture, prosecutions (plea bargains, grandstanding DA's, zero tolerance), massive incarceration (private prisons), impossible parole, broken families - all leading to recidivism and rinse-repeat.
By all means go after property crime and bodily harm.
Read "Three Felonies a Day: How the Feds Target the Innocent" by Harvey Silverglate and understand that nobody is safe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 27, @03:26PM
Excess capacities are certain to be reallocated to arresting maskless people and busting businesses trying to stay open.