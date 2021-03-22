Red Hat pulls Free Software Foundation funding over Richard Stallman's return:
The chorus of disapproval over Richard M Stallman, founder and former president of the Free Software Foundation (FSF), rejoining the organisation has intensified as Linux giant Red Hat confirmed it was pulling funding.
Stallman announced he had returned to the FSF's Board of Directors last weekend – news that has not gone down well with all in the community and Red Hat is the latest to register its dismay.
CTO Chris Wright tweeted overnight: "I am really outraged by FSF's decision to reinstate RMS. At a moment in time where diversity and inclusion awareness is growing, this is a step backwards."
Describing itself as "appalled" at the return of Stallman to the FSF board of directors "considering the circumstances of Richard Stallman's original resignation in 2019," Red Hat said it decided to act.
"We are immediately suspending all Red Hat funding of the FSF and any FSF-hosted events. In addition, many Red Hat contributors have told us they no longer plan to participate in FSF-led or backed events, and we stand behind them," said Red Hat.
[...] Red Hat's step marks an escalation in the war of words over Stallman's return. As both a long-time donor and contributor of code, the IBM-owned company's action might well give the FSF pause for thought in a way that thousands of outraged tweets might not.
FSF president Geoffrey Knauth stated his intention yesterday "to resign as an FSF officer, director, and voting member as soon as there is a clear path for new leadership."
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 28, @05:32AM
if redhat gave funds to FSF, then I'd say that's their most useful contribution to the world period.
it looks like I'll be making my FSF contribution early this year.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 28, @05:45AM
We don't want your systemd!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 28, @06:05AM
They're obviously bigoted against the neurodiverse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 28, @06:12AM
Opinion: Debian and like minded distros will be infested with SJW and fold (or be reduced enough to be useless)
Were I M$, this is what I would do, shuttle a bunch of SJW into the mix and cause chaos.
For distros tied to corporation(s), they will roll over at some point. (Remember the "deal" between M$ and Novell? And where is Novell now?)
Were I M$, I would try any and all tricks available to me to undermine Linux. I would have small teams working on different tasks/research to find any and all ways to cripple Linux. Wherever there is Linux, have minions available to scuttle things. Flood message forums with them. Flood mailing lists with them. Anywhere and everywhere, M$ should remain dominant.
Remember, it can only be ONE MICROSOFT WAY.