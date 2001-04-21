from the we're-screwed! dept.
Falling sperm counts 'threaten human survival', expert warns:
Falling sperm counts and changes to sexual development are "threatening human survival" and leading to a fertility crisis, a leading epidemiologist has warned.
Writing in a new book, Shanna Swan, an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, warns that the impending fertility crisis poses a global threat comparable to that of the climate crisis.
"The current state of reproductive affairs can't continue much longer without threatening human survival," she writes in Count Down.
It comes after a study she co-authored in 2017 found that sperm counts in the west had plummeted by 59% between 1973 and 2011, making headlines globally.
Now, Swan says, following current projections, sperm counts are set to reach zero in 2045. "That's a little concerning, to say the least," she told Axios.
In the book, Swan and co-author Stacey Colino explore how modern life is threatening sperm counts, changing male and female reproductive development and endangering human life.
It points to lifestyle and chemical exposures that are changing and threatening human sexual development and fertility. Such is the gravity of the threats they pose, she argues, that humans could become an endangered species.
As a father of two boys growing up in "the west", I'm worried and I'd really like to have grandchildren.
But as a scientist I have to say... really? I'm sure that out of the ~4 billion men around today, there will be at least a thousand with good enough sperm counts to keep humanity going forward.