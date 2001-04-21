If you visit the RusMoloko dairy farm near Moscow, in Russia, you may think you've arrived at a bizarre futuristic film set. Here, cows supposedly roam around fitted with VR headsets.

The VR goggles aren't props for a film, however. They have been specially made for these dairy cows to help them relax in order to produce more milk, according to a press release from Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

At least, that's what was reported in a press release from Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food. But it turns out there are some reasons to be skeptical.