from the Is-skim-just-virtual-milk? dept.
If you visit the RusMoloko dairy farm near Moscow, in Russia, you may think you've arrived at a bizarre futuristic film set. Here, cows supposedly roam around fitted with VR headsets.
The VR goggles aren't props for a film, however. They have been specially made for these dairy cows to help them relax in order to produce more milk, according to a press release from Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food.
At least, that's what was reported in a press release from Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food. But it turns out there are some reasons to be skeptical.
https://interestingengineering.com/cows-on-russian-farm-get-fitted-with-vr-goggles-to-increase-milk-production
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @01:47PM
These are happy cows, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huT5__BqY_U [youtube.com]
They like the simple pleasures in life.