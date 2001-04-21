Stories
Cows Are Being Fitted with These Devices to Increase Milk Production

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 01, @01:42PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
An Anonymous Coward writes:

If you visit the RusMoloko dairy farm near Moscow, in Russia, you may think you've arrived at a bizarre futuristic film set. Here, cows supposedly roam around fitted with VR headsets.

The VR goggles aren't props for a film, however. They have been specially made for these dairy cows to help them relax in order to produce more milk, according to a press release from Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

At least, that's what was reported in a press release from Moscow's Ministry of Agriculture and Food. But it turns out there are some reasons to be skeptical.

https://interestingengineering.com/cows-on-russian-farm-get-fitted-with-vr-goggles-to-increase-milk-production

