There is one city famous for building bridges across city streets, so the squirrels do not get run over. But no one took a survey before. Story at Phys.org. (Why, I have no idea. It is figuratively driving me nuts.)
Human disturbance in urban environments makes some squirrels fail, but others perform better in novel problem-solving.
Unlike natural environments, urban areas have artificial buildings, traffics, less greenery and, most prominently, more humans. Despite these seemingly 'harsh' or stressful characteristics, some wildlife like the Eurasian red squirrel have chosen to settle down in urban environments, and they thrive. Urban wildlife often show higher behavioral flexibility and increased ability to solve novel problems, and thus can exploit new resources. However, which characteristics of urban environments influence animals' performance, and their relative importance, have remained unclear.
In a study published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, a research team led by Itsuro Koizumi of Hokkaido University set out a novel food-extraction problem for wild Eurasian red squirrels in 11 urban areas in Hokkaido, Japan. This problem contains out-of-reach nuts on levers, and the successful solutions are counterintuitive: a squirrel has to push a lever if it is close to a nut, whereas it has to pull a lever if it is far away from the nut.
The researchers also recorded the environmental characteristics in each area, including direct human disturbance (mean number of humans present per day), indirect human disturbance (the number of buildings), green coverage, and squirrel's population size, and then correlated these with squirrels' novel problem-solving performance.
Ah, symbiosis, where we unwittingly train the rodents to be smarter than us, with the inevitable unpleasant outcome. All hail the squirrel named Caesar!
Longview, Washington, for those too lazy to google or duck-duck.
Characteristics of urban environments and novel problem-solving performance in Eurasian red squirrels, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: http://rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rspb.2020.2832)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @04:17PM
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday April 01, @04:18PM
The squirrels in my area at least seem to have been evolving a concept of "road", taking precautions like stopping and looking before stepping onto paved anything. Which makes sense, since not taking that precaution increases their odds of winning a Darwin Award.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 01, @04:52PM
Cats lie down with blind dogs. The dog appreciates the physical contact.
Birds. Lists of interactions with humans, from seagulls harassing people walking along with a bag of fries, knowing that they will be fed some despite laws against feeding them, mice that sneak into warehouses as deliveries are being made, pigeons that figure out the predator owls on buildings are fake, etc.
Animals that normally predate on other animals have a bit of a truce behaviour around scarce resources such as water holes. Seems that friendly humans are also a niche that many species exploit, even when it means not eating other species co-habiting with humans.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Thursday April 01, @04:40PM
Those squirrels are smart, smarter than a NASA engineer with too much time on his hands:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFZFjoX2cGg [youtube.com]