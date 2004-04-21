Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

An Exploding Star 65 Light-Years Away From Earth May Have Triggered a Mass Extinction

posted by mrpg on Monday April 05, @05:00PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the sure-why-not dept.
Science

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for c0lo:

An Exploding Star 65 Light-Years Away From Earth May Have Triggered a Mass Extinction:

Life was trying, but it wasn't working out. As the Late Devonian period dragged on, more and more living things died out, culminating in one of the greatest mass extinction events our planet has ever witnessed, approximately 359 million years ago.

The culprit responsible for so much death may not have been local, scientists say. In fact, it might not have even come from our Solar System.

[...] In their new work, Fields and his team explore the possibility that the dramatic decline in ozone levels coinciding with the Late Devonian extinction might not have been a result of volcanism or an episode of global warming.

Instead, they suggest it's possible the biodiversity crisis exposed in the geological record could have been caused by astrophysical sources, speculating that the radiation effects from a supernova (or multiple) approximately 65 light-years from Earth may have been what depleted our planet's ozone to such disastrous effect.

Journal Reference:
Brian D. Fields, Adrian L. Melott, John Ellis, et al. Supernova triggers for end-Devonian extinctions [open], Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2013774117)

Original Submission


«  Evidence of Antarctic Glacier's Tipping Point Confirmed for First Time
An Exploding Star 65 Light-Years Away From Earth May Have Triggered a Mass Extinction | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @05:21PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @05:21PM (#1133537)

    It was an Illudium Q34 Space Modulator. The Q36 was newer tech., but too unreliable and subject to EM interference.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @05:51PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 05, @05:51PM (#1133545)

    it's a fun video:
    https://kurzgesagt.org/portfolio/death-from-space/ [kurzgesagt.org]

(1)