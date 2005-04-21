GitHub Actions is currently being abused by attackers to mine cryptocurrency using GitHub's servers in an automated attack.

GitHub Actions is a CI/CD solution that makes it easy to automate all your software workflows and setup periodic tasks.

The particular attack adds malicious GitHub Actions code to repositories forked from legitimate ones, and further creates a Pull Request for the original repository maintainers to merge the code back, to alter the original code. But, an action is not required by the maintainer of the legitimate project for the attack to succeed.

BleepingComputer also observed the malicious code loads a misnamed crypto miner npm.exe from GitLab and runs it with the attacker's wallet address. Additionally, after initially reporting on this incident, BleepingComputer has come across copycat attacks targeting more GitHub projects in this manner.