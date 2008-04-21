Blood Test Developed to Detect Depression and Bipolar Disorder:
While current diagnosis and treatment approaches are largely trial and error, a breakthrough study by Indiana University School of Medicine researchers sheds new light on the biological basis of mood disorders, and offers a promising blood test aimed at a precision medicine approach to treatment.
Led by Alexander B. Niculescu, MD, PhD, Professor of Psychiatry at IU School of Medicine, the study was published today (April 8, 2021) in the high impact journal Molecular Psychiatry. The work builds on previous research conducted by Niculescu and his colleagues into blood biomarkers that track suicidality as well as pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and Alzheimer’s disease.
“We have pioneered the area of precision medicine in psychiatry over the last two decades, particularly over the last 10 years. This study represents a current state-of-the-art outcome of our efforts,” said Niculescu. “This is part of our effort to bring psychiatry from the 19th century into the 21st century. To help it become like other contemporary fields such as oncology. Ultimately, the mission is to save and improve lives.”
The team’s work describes the development of a blood test, composed of RNA biomarkers, that can distinguish how severe a patient’s depression is, the risk of them developing severe depression in the future, and the risk of future bipolar disorder (manic-depressive illness). The test also informs tailored medication choices for patients.
[...] In addition to the diagnostic and therapeutic advances discovered in their latest study, Niculescu’s team found that mood disorders are underlined by circadian clock genes — the genes that regulate seasonal, day-night and sleep-wake cycles.
“That explains why some patients get worse with seasonal changes, and the sleep alterations that occur in mood disorders,” said Niculescu.
Journal Reference:
H. Le-Niculescu, K. Roseberry, S. S. Gill, et al. Precision medicine for mood disorders: objective assessment, risk prediction, pharmacogenomics, and repurposed drugs [open], Molecular Psychiatry (DOI: 10.1038/s41380-021-01061-w)
(Score: 1) by HammeredGlass on Thursday April 08, @11:03PM
The track record of the softest science is not great.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 08, @11:05PM (4 children)
More Bolshevik psychiatry, written in such a way so as to sell Jewish drugs and other Jewish solutions to people. I wonder if they will "isolate the markers" that indicate a presence of Jewish psychopathy or other "ethnic" predispositions to crime.
When it comes to genes and biomarkers, you can't have your cake and eat it too. Assuming what is described in TFA is actually legitimate science and not just a "scientific" sales pitch, what other unflattering "mood ailments" could be discovered by examining genes and genetic markers? I can already smell the Jews preparing this for after the public tires of their race-baiting, hoax lockdowns, and climate change scaremongering. The Jews will go full-circle into Nazi-style eugenics after their other options are exhausted, but thanks to their current infiltration of government, it is considered anti-Semitism according to the State Department definition for others to accuse Jews of acts associated with Nazis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @11:12PM (1 child)
I predict that they will identify the genetic marker for transgenderism within five years and have a pharmaceutical cure ready soon thereafter.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Thursday April 08, @11:32PM
Be careful what you wish for. Who would maintain the Rust programming language? The Linux kernel? Who would make video games? Who would make sure that CIS White supremacists couldn't post on Reddit? What would Christian men do without their transgender hookers* ?
* If they wanted to bang actual women they'd bang their wives instead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @11:40PM
No test necessary for you E-f. Your psychology is well-known and your case hopeless.
At the risk of feeding a troll, I would point out that it would be history repeating itself. Look up the Martyrs of Najran. The seed they planted there returned seven hundred fold in Nazi Germany.
--
Those who will not learn from history...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @11:40PM
What we need are elective lobotomies. Just make it so I don't feel anything anymore. The post Camelot world really sucks
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @11:18PM (1 child)
You can usually tell just by looking if someone is depressed, and by looking twice if they're bipolar.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 08, @11:42PM
Yeah, I was really excited about this, and then suddenly I wasn't anymore.