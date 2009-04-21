The team behind the decentralized Domain Name Server (DNS) project, Handshake, recently patched a bug which could have inflated the supply of HNS coins.

When it existed in Handshake's code, the bug was never exploited and no user funds or domain data were compromised, Handshake's developers write in a post.

"A flaw was discovered in the Handshake protocol that could unintentionally increase the total HNS coin supply beyond its designed limits," the post reads. "A user with a reserved name claim could have accidentally generated small amounts of extra HNS by modifying their wallet. In the worst-case scenario, a malicious miner could generate nearly unlimited extra HNS in every block. The bug was never exploited and is now fixed."

The team advises miners and node operators to update to the newest version asap.