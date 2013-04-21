Stories
FCC Asks Public to Help Test Broadband Speeds Across the US

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 13, @03:06PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

FCC asks public to help test broadband speeds across the US:

The Federal Communications Commission is asking more Americans to use its speed test app to help improve the accuracy of its  broadband speeds throughout the US. The tool is being used as part of a larger effort at the agency to improve its maps to get a clearer picture of broadband in America.

The Android and iOS FCC Speed Test App is similar to other online speed-testing apps from companies like Ookla. The test automatically generates results once you press the button to start the test. The data that's collected will be used to help the FCC improve its broadband maps.

[...] In a separate effort, the FCC is also asking the public to verify ISP-reported data regarding individual addresses. The agency wants people to type in their home addresses to double-check whether the information the agency has about their broadband service matches what providers like AT&T, Comcast or Verizon have reported to the agency. If the information doesn't match, the FCC is asking people to submit a form to dispute the information in the database.

The issue around inaccurate maps has gained the attention of both Republicans and Democrats on the FCC and in Congress. Both sides agree that data for mapping needs to be more granular in order to get an accurate picture of where broadband exists and where it doesn't.

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday April 13, @03:24PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Tuesday April 13, @03:24PM (#1137022)

    Doesn't an app test your wireless connectivity before it tests actual speed? Connectivity would only have to be a little faster than the wireless radio performance at that distance from the tower, including obstacles. Unless you use an On-the-go + USB-to-Ethernet adapter on your phone and test that way (which actually works great under Android at least).

