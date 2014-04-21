Stories
Slackware 15.0 Beta Released. Download and Test Now

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 14, @09:45PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
MrPlow writes in with a submission, via IRC, for TheMightyBuzzard.

Slackware Lives! Upcoming Slackware 15.0 Beta is Out. Download and Test Now.

The oldest Linux distribution Slackware 15.0 beta is out, crashing many rumors that the project is dead. Slackware Linux is the oldest Linux distribution today. It started as a personal project and became a working base for many Linux distributions back in the day such as the initial SUSE Linux. Slackware is perfect for technically

Source: https://www.debugpoint.com/2021/04/slackware-15-0-beta/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @09:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 14, @09:55PM (#1137685)

    The notion that Slackware is dead has become something of an "old saw"
    ... those who can be arsed to check the changelog know better, and always have.
    Best. Distro. Ever.
    Long live the King!

