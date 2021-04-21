from the braaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaiiiiinnssss dept.
'Zombie' genes? Research shows some genes come to life in the brain after death: Post-mortem changes may shed light on important brain studies:
"That glial cells enlarge after death isn't too surprising given that they are inflammatory and their job is to clean things up after brain injuries like oxygen deprivation or stroke," said Dr. Jeffrey Loeb, the John S. Garvin Professor and head of neurology and rehabilitation at the UIC College of Medicine and corresponding author on the paper.
What's significant, Loeb said, is the implications of this discovery -- most research studies that use postmortem human brain tissues to find treatments and potential cures for disorders such as autism, schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease, do not account for the post-mortem gene expression or cell activity.
[...] They found that about 80% of the genes analyzed remained relatively stable for 24 hours -- their expression didn't change much. These included genes often referred to as housekeeping genes that provide basic cellular functions and are commonly used in research studies to show the quality of the tissue. Another group of genes, known to be present in neurons and shown to be intricately involved in human brain activity such as memory, thinking and seizure activity, rapidly degraded in the hours after death.
[...] A third group of genes -- the 'zombie genes' -- increased their activity at the same time the neuronal genes were ramping down. The pattern of post-mortem changes peaked at about 12 hours.
"Our findings don't mean that we should throw away human tissue research programs, it just means that researchers need to take into account these genetic and cellular changes, and reduce the post-mortem interval as much as possible to reduce the magnitude of these changes," Loeb said. "The good news from our findings is that we now know which genes and cell types are stable, which degrade, and which increase over time so that results from postmortem brain studies can be better understood."
Journal Reference:
Fabien Dachet, James B. Brown, Tibor Valyi-Nagy, et al. Selective time-dependent changes in activity and cell-specific gene expression in human postmortem brain [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-85801-6)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @11:59AM (1 child)
There is nothing zombie about this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 21, @12:49PM