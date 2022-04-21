from the press-under-pressure dept.
Guilty Verdict for Hong Kong Journalist as Media Faces 'Frontal Assault' (archive)
Hong Kong's police chief warned journalists they could be investigated for reporting "fake news." A newspaper controlled by the Chinese government called for a ban on the city's biggest pro-democracy news outlet. Masked men ransacked the offices of a publication critical of China's Communist Party and smashed its presses.
Hong Kong's reputation as a bastion of press freedom in Asia, home to journalism that is far more aggressive and independent than that found next door in mainland China, has been under sustained pressure for years.
Now, as Beijing moves to stamp out dissent in the city, the news media is under direct assault. Traditional pressure tactics, such as advertising boycotts, have been eclipsed by the sort of bare-knuckles campaign that could leave prominent journalists silenced and their outlets transformed or closed.
Recent targets include the freewheeling pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, whose founder was sentenced to 14 months in prison last week, and RTHK, a public broadcaster known for its deep investigations. On Thursday, one of the network's prizewinning producers, Choy Yuk-ling, was found guilty of making false statements to obtain public records for a report that was critical of the police. She was ordered to pay a fine of 6,000 Hong Kong dollars, about $775.
Related: China Passes Hong Kong Security Law
Millions in Hong Kong Losing Access to Open Net; Downloads of Signal & VPN Surge on Crackdown Fears
Facebook/Google Undersea Cable Rerouted from Hong Kong Due to National Security Objections
Related Stories
China Enacts Security Law, Asserting Control Over Hong Kong
Beijing's top legislative body has unanimously passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, a controversial move that could effectively criminalize most dissent in the city and risks widening the rift between China and western countries who have criticized the law.
The news was first reported by local Hong Kong media: cable televsion station NOWNews; the city's public broadcaster; and a slew of newspapers, including Wei Wen Po and Ta Kung Pao, two pro-Beijing outlets which often signal official Chinese policy.
Hours later, the official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported President Xi Jinping had already signed the measure into law. Xinhua said it will be incorporated into Hong Kong's Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution, and become effective Wednesday, the anniversary of Hong Kong's 1997 handover from British to Chinese Rule.
Hong Kong security law: Anger as China's Xi signs legislation
One key pro-democracy group said it was now ceasing all operations. Demosisto announced the move on Facebook after Joshua Wong, one of Hong Kong's most prominent activists, said he was leaving the group, which he had spearheaded.
[...] Demosisto said several members had asked to be delisted and it had decided to "dissolve and stop all meetings". It said that the fight against "totalitarian oppression" would have to continue in a "more flexible manner". Joshua Wong said the law marked "the end of Hong Kong that the world knew before".
Millions Losing Access to Internet
Millions losing access to internet:
Millions of people look set to lose access to the free and open internet as China’s control over Hong Kong increases.
A new law was ushered in by Beijing last month that gave China sweeping powers over opposition against itself, both within its borders and outside of them, which could put people in jail for years if they commit vaguely defined political crimes.
The controversial national security law was used to make arrests within hours.
[...] Hong Kong police now have sweeping powers to order social media platforms and publishers to remove content, as well as ban the platforms altogether.
Undefined “exceptional circumstances” also give police the right to seize and search electronic devices.
A number of tech companies including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Zoom have said they’re pausing the review of law enforcement requests for data or stopping it altogether while they assess the impact of the new law.
Trump administration forces Facebook and Google to drop Hong Kong cable
Google and Facebook have withdrawn plans to build an undersea cable between the United States and Hong Kong after the Trump administration raised national security concerns about the proposal. On Thursday, the companies submitted a revised plan that bypasses Hong Kong but includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines that were part of the original proposal.
One of the original project's partners, Hong Kong company Pacific Light Data Communication, has been dropped.
Federal law requires a license from the Federal Communications Commission to build an undersea cable connecting the United States with a foreign country. When Google and Facebook submitted their application for an undersea cable connecting the US to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines, a committee of federal agencies led by the Justice Department recommended against approving the connection to Hong Kong, citing the "current national security environment."
(1 child)
In America when we speak of "Fake News", reporting is often accompanied by absurd articles that few would ever believe, but the implication that many *did* believe them. So we need to curtail fake news because people believe *this* stuff. It's a facade. In reality "fake" always comes down to "something that runs contrary to the prevailing political narrative [and is often true]". The same rules, laws, and regulations used to curtail "fake news" invariably become the ones used to curtail actual news that runs contrary to a desired narrative. In the United States as corporations and the government become ever more intermingled what's happening in social media is likely a precursor to what's we can expect to see happen in society at large.
Most recently we had Jason Whitlock [wikipedia.org] kicked off Twitter for stating,
He then linked to an article [dirt.com] with information, pictures, and so on. That story is accurate, yet it is being actively censored because it's inconvenient to the narrative.
Imagine you told people 20 years ago that in the future massive corporations would control all major 'end-points' for communication on the internet, and that you'd be de-personed for things like providing factually accurate critiques of political figures, in the United States. Nobody would, in a million years, believe you. Because it would sound absurd. But we now already live in that world and it's come on so incrementally that most people haven't even really realized what a radical change there has been.
And this change does not seem to be slowing, but accelerating. What will America look like in 20 years, given its current trajectory? Always be wary of any regulation aiming to control speech - they are not being made in good faith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @07:22AM
proof or it didn't happen
https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason [twitter.com]
Looks like still spewing bullshit
I don't quite understand that comment. $1.4m in that area is not exactly a mansion. It's just a normal house. The pictures prove it. The last sentence is bullshit though. What does she have to do with "her" "people"? Maybe Whitlock needs to move to some racist compound then so he can be with "his people"??
This is actually a problem right here in America. Racists can dump on people because they don't want to live in a ghetto or something? Jason Whitlock can go fuck himself with these idiotic opinions.