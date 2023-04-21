A pinch of polymer-munching enzymes could make biodegradable plastic packaging and forks truly compostable.

With moderate heat, enzyme-laced films of the plastic disintegrated in standard compost or plain tap water [DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03408-3] [DX] within days to weeks, Ting Xu and her colleagues report April 21 in Nature.

"Biodegradability does not equal compostability," says Xu, a polymer scientist at the University of California, Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. She often finds bits of biodegradable plastic in the compost she picks up for her parents' garden. Most biodegradable plastics go to landfills, where the conditions aren't right for them to break down, so they degrade no faster than normal plastics.