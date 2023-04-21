from the disintegrating-before-you-get-it dept.
A new technique could make some plastic trash compostable at home
A pinch of polymer-munching enzymes could make biodegradable plastic packaging and forks truly compostable.
With moderate heat, enzyme-laced films of the plastic disintegrated in standard compost or plain tap water [DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03408-3] [DX] within days to weeks, Ting Xu and her colleagues report April 21 in Nature.
"Biodegradability does not equal compostability," says Xu, a polymer scientist at the University of California, Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. She often finds bits of biodegradable plastic in the compost she picks up for her parents' garden. Most biodegradable plastics go to landfills, where the conditions aren't right for them to break down, so they degrade no faster than normal plastics.
Also at Chemical & Engineering News.
Journal Reference:
Christopher DelRe, Yufeng Jiang, Philjun Kang, et al. Near-complete depolymerization of polyesters with nano-dispersed enzymes, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03408-3)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 23, @09:41AM
Nice development, seems like "just add water" is the switch to start decomposing it. Just makes me wonder how usefull it really is. Normally you put things in plastic is because you don't want to get it dirty and/or wet... or to contain a liquid. Last thing you want is that the stuff starts decomposing while it sits on the shelf.
Thinking further... how is this plasic-enzyme-hybrid different from a paper bag (which doesn't have these problems to start with)?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday April 23, @10:14AM
Let's test it for, oh, I don't know, 50 years or so on San Fransico-ians and see how they get on. I'm not hot on bio-engineered enzymes in my eating implements. Plastics have already been a colossal health fuckup.