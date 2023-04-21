Stories
Pfizer Finds Fake COVID-19 Vaccines in Mexico and Poland

Saturday April 24, @07:33AM
Pfizer Finds Fake COVID-19 Vaccines in Mexico and Poland:

Fake coronavirus vaccines are popping up, with the first two cases in Mexico and Poland, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said on Wednesday.

In Mexico, around 80 people reportedly paid $1,000 apiece for a shot that was advertised as Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19, according to the Wall Street Journal. In Poland, a man with vials of what appeared to be anti-wrinkle treatment was passing it off as a vaccine; he was caught before any shots were administered, local authorities told the WSJ.

Pfizer confirmed the report in a statement emailed to Insider on Wednesday.

"Pfizer has identified counterfeit versions of its COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico and Poland," the statement said. "We are cognizant that in this type of environment – fueled by the ease and convenience of e-commerce and anonymity afforded by the Internet – there will be an increase in the prevalence of fraud, counterfeit and other illicit activity as it relates to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19."

The statement stressed that, "no legitimate vaccine is sold online," and said the company's working with "governments, law enforcement, healthcare providers and others to combat this illegal trade."

