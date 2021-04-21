from the They-would,-wouldn't-they? dept.
Nuclear fallout is showing up in U.S. honey, decades after bomb tests:
In the wake of World War II, the United States, the former Soviet Union, and other countries detonated hundreds of nuclear warheads in aboveground tests. The bombs ejected radiocesium—a radioactive form of the element cesium—into the upper atmosphere, and winds dispersed it around the world before it fell out of the skies in microscopic particles. The spread wasn’t uniform, however. For example, far more fallout dusted the U.S. east coast, thanks to regional wind and rainfall patterns.
Radiocesium is soluble in water, and plants can mistake it for potassium, a vital nutrient that shares similar chemical properties. To see whether plants continue to take up this nuclear contaminant, James Kaste, a geologist at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, gave his undergraduate students an assignment: Bring back local foods from their spring break destinations to test for radiocesium.
[...] So Kaste and his colleagues—including one of his undergrads—collected 122 samples of locally produced, raw honey from across the eastern United States and tested them for radiocesium. They detected it in 68 of the samples, at levels above 0.03 becquerels per kilogram—roughly 870,000 radiocesium atoms per tablespoon. The highest levels of radioactivity occurred in a Florida sample—19.1 becquerels per kilogram.
[...] Still, those numbers are nothing to fret about, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration tells Science. The radiocesium levels reported in the new study fall “well below” 1200 becquerels per kilogram—the cutoff for any food safety concerns, the agency says.
Nothing to worry about! Please move along. Exit through the Gift Shop!
(Score: 3, Touché) by PiMuNu on Monday April 26, @05:16PM (1 child)
OMG! It's nukular! 870,000 atoms per spoonful!! Hide!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday April 26, @05:19PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 26, @05:21PM (1 child)
If you're eating honey by the kilogram (roughly 2.2 pounds, for the imperialists) then one might question your dietary choices anyway. It's like observing that if you eat bacon by the kilogram you'd be getting a lot of fat. Well, duh. But if you're eating bacon the way other people might eat breakfast cereal, maybe you're doing the whole balanced diet thing incorrectly?
What we're really getting here is that if you have a few squirts of honey on your pancakes, or stir some into your rooibos tea or whatever, then this should rank below jaywalking in your personal hazard list. Far, far below.
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Monday April 26, @05:31PM
Way to ruin my fantasy of gaining super powers from my tea drinking. Thanks a lot ...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 26, @05:30PM
One banana is 15 whole becquerels! Run and hide!!!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banana_equivalent_dose [wikipedia.org]
https://www.thoughtco.com/bananas-are-radioactive-3976067 [thoughtco.com]
The more numeracy-challenged people the school system produces, the more this type of journalism is used to scare them for fun and profit.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 26, @05:33PM (1 child)
The main point of the article should be: stuff gets everywhere.
Nuclear fallout is uniquely traceable, and it's going to concentrate some places more than others but basically it's going to be found almost anywhere you look.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 26, @05:47PM
The REAL point of the article is: radiation scare is a myth created and perpetuated by the media.
Only the most recent example among many others that journalists "forget" to tell you about:
"Lack of transgenerational effects of ionizing radiation exposure from the Chernobyl accident"
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2021/04/21/science.abg2365 [sciencemag.org]
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 26, @05:36PM (1 child)
A pretty funny junk science story from "Vice" (an "edgy", druggy, hipster shock mag) claiming that bee collapse is probably due to cesium in the environment from the aerial nuclear bomb tests ending in the 60s. The honey is RADIOACTIVE! And did you know about the HALF-LIFE of cesium? Did you know it's STILL HERE? Apparently the author didn't seem to grasp that radiation effects would have been far stronger THE FARTHER BACK in time you go, and no bee collapse was noted then. Also, that the radioactivity in the honey was less than in a banana. Just literally laughable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 26, @05:57PM
Yes, and bullshitmongers are laughing, all the way to the bank.
Admit it, with present state of science (un)education, the media magnates have FAR easier time of it, than medieval priests peddling visions of demons and hell to the flock.