Apple Moving Forward on App Privacy, Despite Pushback:
An update to the software powering some billion iPhones around the world kicks in Monday with an enhanced privacy feature critics fear will roil the internet advertising world.
Apple will begin requiring app makers to tell users what tracking information they want to gather and get permission to do so, displaying what have been referred to as "privacy nutrition labels."
The move by Apple, which has been in the works for months, has sparked a major rift with Facebook and other tech rivals and could have major implications for data privacy and the mobile ecosystem.
Digital ads are the lifeblood of internet giants such as Google and Facebook, and are credited with paying for the cornucopia of free online content and services.
An update to the iOS software that powers iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices brings with it an "App Tracking Transparency framework" that stops apps from tracking users or accessing device identifying information without permission.
"Unless you receive permission from the user to enable tracking, the device's advertising identifier value will be all zeros and you may not track them," Apple said this week in an online message to developers.
The requirement, which some developers adopted early, will apply to all iOS apps as of Monday, according to Apple.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 27, @03:23AM
For the longest time, Microsoft was in the business of sales: Office, Windows, the associated products, Azure. They were about selling services and selling software products.
Then Windows 10. Now Microsoft is one of the advertisers. They sell your lock screen, they sell your start menu, the have more intimate telemetry than Google.
Microsoft: you could have been what Apple is doing here. You could have been people's voice, you could have had people's appreciation and trust, after being so long regarded as an enemy of the people.
Things that could have been... but another path was taken. Sigh.