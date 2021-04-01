from the penmanship-counts dept.
More than one scribe wrote the text of a Dead Sea Scroll, handwriting shows:
Most of the scribes who copied the text contained in the Dead Sea Scrolls were anonymous, as they neglected to sign their work. That has made it challenging for scholars to determine whether a given manuscript should be attributed to a single scribe or more than one, based on unique elements in their writing styles (a study called paleography). Now, a new handwriting analysis of the Great Isaiah Scroll, applying the tools of artificial intelligence, has revealed that the text was likely written by two scribes, mirroring one another's writing style, according to a new paper published in the journal PLOS ONE.
[...] Most scholars believed that the Isaiah Scroll was copied by a single scribe because of the seemingly uniform handwriting style. But others have suggested that it may be the work of two scribes writing in a similar style, each copying one of the scroll's two distinct halves. "They would try to find a 'smoking gun' in the handwriting, for example, a very specific trait in a letter that would identify a scribe," said co-author Mladen Popović of the University of Groningen. Popović is also director of the university's Qumran Institute, dedicated to the study of the Dead Sea Scrolls.
In other words, the traditional paleographic method is inherently subjective and based on a given scholar's experience. It's challenging in part because one scribe could have a fair amount of variability in their writing style, so how does one determine what is a natural variation or a subtle difference indicating a different hand? Further complicating matters, similar handwriting might be the result of two scribes sharing a common training, a sign the scribe was fatigued or injured, or a sign the scribe changed writing implements.
"The human eye is amazing and presumably takes these levels into account, too. This allows experts to 'see' the hands of different authors, but that decision is often not reached by a transparent process," said Popović. "Furthermore, it is virtually impossible for these experts to process the large amounts of data the scrolls provide." The Isaiah Scroll, for instance, contains at least 5,000 occurrences of the letter aleph ("a"), making it almost impossible to compare every single aleph by eye. Popović thought pattern recognition and artificial intelligence techniques would be well suited to the task.
[...] The results indicated two different handwriting styles, an outcome that persisted even after the team added extra noise to the data as an additional check. That analysis also showed that the second scribe's handwriting was more variable than that of the first, although the two styles were quite similar, indicating a possible common training.
[...] The authors acknowledge that their analysis doesn't completely rule out the possibility that the variations are due to a scribe's fatigue, injury, or a change of pen, but "the more straightforward explanation is that a change in scribes occurred," they wrote. The researchers concluded that their study shows the added value that scholars engaged in paleographic research can gain by collaborating with other disciplines.
Journal Reference:
Mladen Popović, Maruf A. Dhali, Lambert Schomaker. Artificial intelligence based writer identification generates new evidence for the unknown scribes of the Dead Sea Scrolls exemplified by the Great Isaiah Scroll (1QIsaa), PLOS ONE (DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0249769)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 29, @01:24PM
This is typical overuse of artificial intelligence by modern scientists, when the more logical explanation is right in front of them: there was one scribe who was ambidextrous.