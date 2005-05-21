[...] Because many Bugatti owners also own yachts that they want to play pool on, and yachts are notoriously found in the water and thus are subject to waves and instability, the pool table is available with an optional servo-driven self-leveling system. Using a gyroscopic sensor, each leg can be individually adjusted in just 5 milliseconds to keep the pool table perfectly level when the ship is moving or swaying, and Bugatti says the system's operation is completely silent and vibration-free.

Only 30 of these pool tables will be made, with each receiving a numbered plaque, and the starting price of $300,000 includes the accessories. No word on how much the self-leveling feature is, though. Deliveries will start in June.