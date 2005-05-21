from the also-handy-if-your-mansion-is-susceptible-to-earthquakes dept.
Bugatti's $300,000 pool table has gyroscopic self-leveling for your yacht:
Aptly named the Bugatti Pool Table, it was designed and engineered in partnership with IXO, a Spanish company that specializes in carbon fiber. Bugatti says it's built to the standards and specifications of professional tournament tables. The table's frame is built from machined aluminum and titanium, and the carbon-fiber body apparently "represents the sporting nature" of the Bugatti brand. The ball pockets are leather-lined and made from stainless steel, the sides of the drawers are built from CNC-machined anodized aluminum and the nuts and screws are titanium. And it's got lots of Bugatti badges, of course. The whole thing looks like the sort of pool table you'd see in the lair of a 1980s Bond villain.
When spending enough money to buy a dwelling, one would expect only the finest materials and construction. But it gets better.
[...] Because many Bugatti owners also own yachts that they want to play pool on, and yachts are notoriously found in the water and thus are subject to waves and instability, the pool table is available with an optional servo-driven self-leveling system. Using a gyroscopic sensor, each leg can be individually adjusted in just 5 milliseconds to keep the pool table perfectly level when the ship is moving or swaying, and Bugatti says the system's operation is completely silent and vibration-free.
Only 30 of these pool tables will be made, with each receiving a numbered plaque, and the starting price of $300,000 includes the accessories. No word on how much the self-leveling feature is, though. Deliveries will start in June.
Read that again — $300,000 is the starting price — self-leveling not included! What I wonder about is how, while the pool table may be self-leveling, the pool players will stay level, too?
Check out the photo gallery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 05, @07:54AM
Excellent.
(Score: 2) by aiwarrior on Wednesday May 05, @08:21AM
Unless the player is standing on a gyroscopically stabilized platform it will seem to him the table is rotating. Can't imagine that being easy on aiming the shot. I guess it is usefull as a piece of furniture with the balls perfectly still in a storm though. But hey i do not have a yacht nor 300k for a pool table.