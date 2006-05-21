from the it-is-and-isn't-making-progress dept.
PsiQuantum and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Claim Quantum Computing Breakthrough - insideHPC:
PsiQuantum, the quantum computing company focused on delivering a 1 million-plus qubit quantum computer, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF), a feature-rich semiconductor manufacturer, today announced what they said is a major breakthrough in their partnership to build the world's first full-scale commercial quantum computer. The two companies are now manufacturing the silicon photonic and electronic chips that form the foundation of the Q1 system, the first system milestone in PsiQuantum's roadmap to deliver a commercially viable quantum computer with one million qubits (the basic unit of quantum information) and beyond.
PsiQuantum and GF have now demonstrated a world-first ability to manufacture core quantum components, such as single-photon sources and single-photon detectors, with precision and in volume, using the standard manufacturing processes of GF's world-leading semiconductor fab. The companies have also installed proprietary production and manufacturing equipment in two of GF's 300mm fabs to produce thousands of Q1 silicon photonic chips at its facility in upstate New York, and state-of-the-art electronic control chips at its Fab 1 facility in Dresden, Germany.
[...] GF's leading silicon photonics manufacturing platform enables PsiQuantum to develop quantum chips that can be measured and tested for long-term performance reliability. This is critical to be able to execute quantum algorithms, which require millions or billions of gate operations. PsiQuantum is collaborating with researchers, scientists and developers at leading companies to explore and test quantum use cases across a range of industries, including energy, healthcare, finance, agriculture, transportation and communications.
"This is a major achievement for both the quantum and semiconductor industries, demonstrating that it's possible to build the critical components of a quantum computer on a silicon chip, using the standard manufacturing processes of a world-leading semiconductor fab," said Pete Shadbolt, chief strategy officer and co-founder of PsiQuantum. "When we first envisioned PsiQuantum, we knew that scaling the system would be the existential question. Together with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, we have validated the manufacturing path for silicon photonics and are confident that by the middle of this decade, PsiQuantum will have completely stood up all the manufacturing lines and processes necessary to begin assembling a final machine."
