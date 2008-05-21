Stories
Tokyo is Getting an "esports GYM"

posted by martyb on Saturday May 08, @06:56AM
from the ptw dept.
News /dev/random

looorg writes:

Tokyo is Getting an E-Sports Gym:

An E-sports gym is opening in Tokyo. They'll have computers, tutors (as a replacement for personal trainers?) and pros on staff to teach you how to play the games.

I guess calling it a gym now instead of an "Internet cafe" is the next logical step after it became E-sports instead of just "playing computer games". Will the tutors yell at you like some kind of drill sergeant? L2P NOOB!

[Ed. Note: "esports GYM" is what is displayed in the window and on their monitors; reporting variously presents it as "E-Sports Gym", "Esports Gym", and "Esports gym". For the etymologists in our midst, see gym and gymnasium.]

Original Submission


