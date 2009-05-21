Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SpaceX Reaches Tenth Flight of a Falcon 9 Booster

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 09, @08:59PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the lather-rinse-repeat dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

SpaceX flies historic 10th mission of a Falcon 9 as Starlink constellation expands

SpaceX conducted the historic 10th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket booster on the Starlink V1.0 L27 mission Sunday. The mission launched from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 9 May at 02:42 EDT / 06:42 UTC with an 80% positive launch weather and a "low risk" for recovery weather.

This mission marked SpaceX's 14th orbital launch in 2021, the 11th Starlink flight this year, and SpaceX's second orbital launch and third flight overall in less than five days this month.

Booster B1051 launched the (uncrewed) Crew Demo-1 mission to the ISS on March 2, 2019, the RADARSAT Constellation on June 12, 2019, the SXM-7 radio satellite on December 13, 2020, and seven Starlink missions.

With this, it's probably time to stop talking about Falcon 9 booster reuse.

Original Submission


«  Insurer AXA Halts Ransomware Crime Reimbursement in France
SpaceX Reaches Tenth Flight of a Falcon 9 Booster | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.