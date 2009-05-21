SpaceX conducted the historic 10th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket booster on the Starlink V1.0 L27 mission Sunday. The mission launched from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 9 May at 02:42 EDT / 06:42 UTC with an 80% positive launch weather and a "low risk" for recovery weather.

This mission marked SpaceX's 14th orbital launch in 2021, the 11th Starlink flight this year, and SpaceX's second orbital launch and third flight overall in less than five days this month.