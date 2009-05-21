from the lather-rinse-repeat dept.
SpaceX flies historic 10th mission of a Falcon 9 as Starlink constellation expands
SpaceX conducted the historic 10th flight of a Falcon 9 rocket booster on the Starlink V1.0 L27 mission Sunday. The mission launched from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on 9 May at 02:42 EDT / 06:42 UTC with an 80% positive launch weather and a "low risk" for recovery weather.
This mission marked SpaceX's 14th orbital launch in 2021, the 11th Starlink flight this year, and SpaceX's second orbital launch and third flight overall in less than five days this month.
Booster B1051 launched the (uncrewed) Crew Demo-1 mission to the ISS on March 2, 2019, the RADARSAT Constellation on June 12, 2019, the SXM-7 radio satellite on December 13, 2020, and seven Starlink missions.
With this, it's probably time to stop talking about Falcon 9 booster reuse.