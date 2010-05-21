Stories
Building an Oxygen Concentrator: It Isn’t Rocket Science

posted by Fnord666 on Monday May 10, @02:05PM
upstart writes in with an IRC submission:

Building An Oxygen Concentrator: It Isn't Rocket Science:

Back at the start of the pandemic, a variety of hacker designs for life-saving machinery may have pushed the boundaries of patient safety. There are good reasons that a ventilator must pass extensive safety testing and certification before it can be attached to a patient, because were it to in some way fail, the patient would die. A year later, we have many much safer and more realistic ways to use our skills as part of the effort.

Probably one of the most ambitious projects comes from a coalition of Indian hackerspaces who are adapting a proven oxygen concentrator for local manufacture. Among them is Hackaday's own [Anool Mahidharia], who hosts a Maker's Asylum video [...] explaining how the oxygen concentrator works and how they can be made safely.

Original Submission


