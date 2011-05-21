There were several factors taken into account for this change. Most applications need 64-bit atomics for proper operation. While those operations can be emulated in the kernel on i486, they cannot be emulated in userland. Updating the default allows compiler generated code to select the right atomics in those cases, allow better optimizations and produce better error messages when necessary. The older library and/or include file approaches are much less optimal in resulting code and diagnostics. Current compiler technology produces better, faster, and/or smaller binaries for i686 than for i486. Several bugs in compiler support for i486 code generation attest to its lesser use in the wider ecosystem. In the wider ecosystem, i686 has been the default for many years so has received more testing and more optimization. Finally, the 32-bit amd64 libraries have been i686 since their inception. These factors strongly suggest that a i686 default will provide such an improved enough user experience to offset the minor pain for those few users of the older technology.

As the majority of 32-bit testing is done by developers using the lib32 libraries on 64-bit hardware with the COMPAT_FREEBSD32 option in the kernel, this change ensures better coverage and user experience. This also aligns with what the majority of Linux® distributions have been doing for quite some time.