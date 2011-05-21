from the Who-remembers-when-'286-and-'386-and-'486-were-the-latest-and-fastest? dept.
[Besides the usual new release details on drivers and the like (see link), this release changes the default CPUTYPE for the i386 architecture to be 686 (instead of 486). Details are included below.--Ed.]
FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE released. Highlights: arm64 is now a tier 1 architecture. Lowlights: sparc64 support has been removed.
The FreeBSD Project | FreeBSD 13.0-RELEASE Release Notes:
The default CPUTYPE for the i386 architecture is now 686 (instead of 486).
This means that binaries require a 686-class CPU by default including, but not limited to, binaries provided by the FreeBSD Release Engineering team. The FreeBSD 13.0 code base continues to support older CPUs. Users who need to run on 486- or 586-class CPUs need to build their own releases.
As the embedded market is the primary user of cores based on i486 and i586, end-user impact is expected to be minimal. Most embedded systems have custom builds already. Although some minor adjustments will be necessary, it will be on par with the effort required to move between major versions. Server and desktop machines based on these CPU types are generally over 20 years old. Most have been retired or are too resource poor to make FreeBSD 13.0 an attractive upgrade.
There were several factors taken into account for this change. Most applications need 64-bit atomics for proper operation. While those operations can be emulated in the kernel on i486, they cannot be emulated in userland. Updating the default allows compiler generated code to select the right atomics in those cases, allow better optimizations and produce better error messages when necessary. The older library and/or include file approaches are much less optimal in resulting code and diagnostics. Current compiler technology produces better, faster, and/or smaller binaries for i686 than for i486. Several bugs in compiler support for i486 code generation attest to its lesser use in the wider ecosystem. In the wider ecosystem, i686 has been the default for many years so has received more testing and more optimization. Finally, the 32-bit amd64 libraries have been i686 since their inception. These factors strongly suggest that a i686 default will provide such an improved enough user experience to offset the minor pain for those few users of the older technology.
As the majority of 32-bit testing is done by developers using the lib32 libraries on 64-bit hardware with the COMPAT_FREEBSD32 option in the kernel, this change ensures better coverage and user experience. This also aligns with what the majority of Linux® distributions have been doing for quite some time.
This is expected to be the final bump of the default CPUTYPE in i386.