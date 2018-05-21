from the opa!-pizdetz! dept.
Try This One Weird Trick Russian Hackers Hate:
In a Twitter discussion last week on ransomware attacks, KrebsOnSecurity noted that virtually all ransomware strains have a built-in failsafe designed to cover the backsides of the malware purveyors: They simply will not install on a Microsoft Windows computer that already has one of many types of virtual keyboards installed — such as Russian or Ukrainian. So many readers had questions in response to the tweet that I thought it was worth a blog post exploring this one weird cyber defense trick.
[...] DarkSide, like a great many other malware strains, has a hard-coded do-not-install list of countries which are the principal members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) — former Soviet satellites that mostly have favorable relations with the Kremlin.[*]
Simply put, countless malware strains will check for the presence of one of these languages on the system, and if they're detected the malware will exit and fail to install.
[...] Will installing one of these languages keep your Windows computer safe from all malware? Absolutely not. There is plenty of malware that doesn't care where in the world you are. And there is no substitute for adopting a defense-in-depth posture, and avoiding risky behaviors online.
But is there really a downside to taking this simple, free, prophylactic approach? None that I can see, other than perhaps a sinking feeling of capitulation.
[...] "This is for their legal protection," Nixon[**] said. "Installing a Cyrillic keyboard, or changing a specific registry entry to say 'RU', and so forth, might be enough to convince malware that you are Russian and off limits. This can technically be used as a 'vaccine' against Russian malware."
[...] To install a different keyboard language on a Windows 10 computer the old fashioned way, hit the Windows key and X at the same time, then select Settings, and then select "Time and Language." Select Language, and then scroll down and you should see an option to install another character set. Pick one, and the language should be installed the next time you reboot. Again, if for some reason you need to toggle between languages, Windows+Spacebar is your friend.
[*] The full list is provided in the linked article.
[**] Allison Nixon, chief research officer at New York City-based cyber investigations firm Unit221B.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 19, @02:40AM
Install rando third party keyboard to avoid viruses on your windows box... sounds perfectly rational!