Freenode hijacked
Free Software Projects Defenestrate The Freenode IRC Network
Freenode IRC staff resign en masse, unhappy about new management
Developers flee Freenode after 'takeover' by Korean crown prince
Freenode Debacle Prompts Staff Exodus, New Network
IRC Will Never Die
On freenode and its commitment to FOSS (Andrew Lee's May 19th response)
https://libera.chat/ (new network)
Freenode IRC operators now engaging in routine abuses of power
https://www.devever.net/~hl/freenode_abuse
There have been several allegations of this since the handover of the Freenode infrastructure to its new custodians, but I can now provide a first-hand account of one incident — because I am the victim of it.
A channel which I registered, ##hntop, has been taken over by Andrew Lee (rasengan) without my knowledge or consent.
...
Conclusions. In other words, it appears that a Freenode services admin, presumably rasengan,
- forcibly dropped the channel and reregistered it so as to put themselves in control of it, and render me no longer in control of it;
- clearly did this with the express purpose of frustrating an attempt by that channel's founder (me) to relocate it to another IRC network; and
- cover up the fact that I had sought to do so.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @10:01PM (2 children)
Obviously somebody still really cares about Freenode, but I am at a loss to figure out what is really going on or much care.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @01:05AM
Parent comment is marked as Spam at this moment. Appropriate, as there's something definitely not kosher about it.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Sunday May 23, @10:02PM (1 child)
Nice month of May we've been having in the net. Drama! Gossip!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @10:09PM
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Sunday May 23, @10:41PM (6 children)
citizen to exercise petty power. You just have to set up your own fiefdom first.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Sunday May 23, @10:47PM
Hmm, now that I poke around with this a little more it's starting to make more sense. This Andrew Lee guy is apparently the official heir of the deposed royal family of Korea, which now has a democratic government, so he has a (semi?) meaningless title and possibly a complex about it.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2, Troll) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 24, @12:05AM (1 child)
Now that you mention it, it's obvious that Torvalds is a Jew. How could I have missed it? /sarcasm
Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 24, @01:44AM
I'm not so sure about that: I attended Linus' Bar Mitzvah and it was a dumpster fire, lemme tell you...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @11:54PM (3 children)
If they can do this to ##hntop, they can do thus to ##anyone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 23, @11:58PM (2 children)
Does the double hashtag mean FreeNode is twice as useless as Twitter?
(Score: 4, Informative) by requerdanos on Monday May 24, @12:17AM (1 child)
On Freenode, channels with a single "#" are official channels created br or representing whatever comes after the "#" (examples: #fsf, #trisquel, #mame). Non-official, non-representing-something channels are prefixed with "##" (example: ##hardware).
Though twitter and IRC are both communication media (to some extent), their usefulness is difficult to compare directly since IRC was created for real-time communication via chat, whereas twitter was created for microblogging, hashtagging, retweeting, and the like.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @02:20AM
double-hash channels mean "You have to be a registered user to join," afaik. Nothing more. You have to log in with nickserv to join the channel.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday May 24, @12:50AM (1 child)
The private company making a bid to take control of .org could not advance any plausible reason why the transfer would be beneficial to the users. The best they had was vague bull about The Market.
There wasn't any good reason, of course. It was painfully obvious that they were parasites looking to snag control of a monopoly, so they could collect excessive rents, for nothing.
What the heck are the new controllers of Freenode after? It doesn't seem like money and greed is their sole motivation.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday May 24, @02:57AM
Allegedly, it will continue to exist. For whatever its existence worth after.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @12:51AM (3 children)
What's this Freenode about?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @12:58AM
It was a social media platform for freetards that were too lazy to set up their own IRC servers. Now it's just a regular brogramming-tinged social media platform like gitcuck.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @03:18AM
It's about a foster boy who befriends a captive server. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday May 24, @04:33AM
I've always viewed Freenode as tech-support via IRC. I've often gone to freenode to discuss a Linux distro, or a software issue, or to get clarification for something the documentation failed to make clear.
I just did /list on Freenode, and learned that 221,000 people are logged into about 7223 channels.
Visit, look around, and you'll probably find some topic in which you have some interest. Or not, I guess.
Security is mostly a superstition. It does not exist in nature. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. H Keller
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @12:58AM (1 child)
people who grabbed channels on libera have been stripped of their channels so the "right" people can have them
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @02:22AM
LoL, tried to squat on a popular channel and had it taken from you, huh?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 24, @01:20AM
I am of the IRC generation (hell, I'm of the BBS generation), I patronized Freenode for many years and I made two of my best friends on it. So it's not like I don't care. But...
Reading this looks furiously like pensioners fighting for the TV remote in a retirement home :)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @01:36AM (1 child)
Inquiring minds want to know.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Monday May 24, @02:11AM
FTFY, because of this:
@hejfkreport is being politically persecuted for simply being at Jan 6th. While BLM gets away with everything.
(Score: 4, Informative) by hendrikboom on Monday May 24, @03:32AM
The actual tech staff from freenode have gone over to https://libera.chat [libera.chat]
and many of the projects formerly using freenode adre now using https://libera.chat [libera.chat] instead.
So if you've been using a channel on freenode and it's gone, you know where to look.