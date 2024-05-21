Potential organic salt detection from Curiosity yields further evidence for past organics on Mars
While organic compounds have been confirmed on the Martian surface and near-surface areas since 2018, new Earth-based experiments point to a potentially tantalizing series of signatures from Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument that could indicate the presence of organic salts at the rover's Gale Crater location.
What's more, the new research from a team led by J. M. T. Lewis, an organic geochemist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, points to further potential evidence that organic salts might be prevalent across the Martian terrain. The hard part is conclusively detecting them.
[...] While organic compounds and organic salts can form from the presence of microbial life, they can also form from geologic processes.
Though not confirmed, organic salts would be further evidence that organic matter once existed on Mars' surface, and, if they are still present, could support hypothetical microbial life on Mars today, as some life on Earth uses organic salt as food/energy.
Also at SciTechDaily.
Pyrolysis of Oxalate, Acetate, and Perchlorate Mixtures and the Implications for Organic Salts on Mars (open, DOI: 10.1029/2020JE006803) (DX)
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @04:23PM (1 child)
Some faggot blocked my IP for - get this! - asking, What happened to The Mighty Buzzard?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday May 24, @05:30PM
Not surprising, due to the nature of your spamming each story with the same question.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @04:28PM
Earthlings Tongue My Gelsacs
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @05:19PM (1 child)
They should analyze the mixture for tardigrades and gunpowder residue.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @07:32PM
We did. The tardigrades did not survive. Neither did the gunpowder, all we found was residue.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 24, @06:32PM (1 child)
Because how can you know Zhurong didn’t bring some kooties up there?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday May 24, @08:16PM
Organic life that can survive the extremes of Mars' current atmosphere, is pretty rare or non-existent. Let alone the ability to colonize and grow on Mars. Now, if you're talking about tiny bits of organic matter falling off the tread or the like, it's still a very tiny amount, especially compared to the size of Mars. You're not going to be accidentally destroying evidence or seriously "contaminating" the environment for a while yet. Once Musk has the ability to get there, then you're talking about serious potential for contamination. Yet, even then, it's not so big of a problem. All things considered, if Mars had Life on it in the past, it would have been evident by now. In the event that you're saying, but maybe all the equipment is semi-faulty or we're just not seeing it, because rover and camera don't make up for a person doing science. Well, Musk seems to be on that path. Being able to get there and back is the kicker. Though, apparently, there are already 1-way volunteers. Which is insane in my book as that rock is a giant rock in space, with very poor life-expectancy rates, if left stranded or just being there at all.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11