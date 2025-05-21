This week's full moon will be the second supermoon of the season, appearing brighter and larger than usual. According to the Farmer's Almanac, the "Flower Blood Moon" will be roughly 222,000 miles away from the Earth early Wednesday morning.

May's full moon is known as the "Flower Moon," and because a total lunar eclipse -- also known as a "blood moon" as it gives the moon a reddish hue -- is also set to happen at the same time, it's being called the "Super Flower Blood Moon."

The moon will be at its brightest and largest at 4:14 a.m. PT (11:14 UTC), according to astronomers.

People who live in western North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Oceania, will have the best view of the "Flower Blood Moon," according to astronomers.