from the why-would-you-have-a-vhost-available-on-the-internet? dept.
Vulnerability in VMware product has severity rating of 9.8 out of 10:
Data centers around the world have a new concern to contend with—a remote code vulnerability in a widely used VMware product.
The security flaw, which VMware disclosed and patched on Tuesday, resides in the vCenter Server, a tool used for managing virtualization in large data centers. vCenter Server is used to administer VMware's vSphere and ESXi host products, which by some rankings are the first and second most popular virtualization solutions on the market. Enlyft, a site that provides business intelligence, shows that more than 43,000 organizations use vSphere.
[...] "The vSphere Client (HTML5) contains a remote code execution vulnerability due to lack of input validation in the Virtual SAN Health Check plug-in, which is enabled by default in vCenter Server," Tuesday's advisory stated. "VMware has evaluated the severity of this issue to be in the Critical severity range with a maximum CVSSv3 base score of 9.8... A malicious actor with network access to port 443 may exploit this issue to execute commands with unrestricted privileges on the underlying operating system that hosts vCenter Server."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 27, @03:28PM
That sounds bad. Very bad.
Hopefully people who operate at large scale have other controls that might limit malicious actors, and might limit network access to ports of important servers, and might limit malicious actors' access to such ports.
There could be internal malicious actors already within the organization. But you would think they would consider that well in advance.
There could be malicious actors who, through other means, gain access to internal networks, possibly through a chain of exploited systems. But hopefully there would be means of detecting (or preventing) such unauthorized access. And unexpected connections.
Nope. Never gonna happen. Not even if you waited a million microseconds.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Thursday May 27, @03:38PM
So, I'm a guy who sells VMware solutions and vSAN solutions, including things like VCF and VxRail. Yes, it's a 9.8 - very serious bug, that lets you get access to... The server hosting the GUI. For that server, it's a bad hacker entry point, and you get root on that server. What does that actually get the hacker? About as much as a compromised laptop that someone brings to work physically or over a work VPN. So nothing.
First, not a lot of people use vSAN, although that's changing. Most VMW runs on a SAN. vSAN is used mostly for HCI, such as VxRain, or standalone vSAN Nodes. Those very rarely run production - vSAN has neither the performance nor the reliability needed for anything critical - so it's test/dev.
>Center is a virtualization management software,” he said in an interview. “If you hack it, you control the virtualization layer (e.g., VMware ESXi
Which is false. You control the server that gives you your web GUI, which itself can be a VM that's virtualized on a host. All that host does is serve up the GUI. You do not control ESX running on any of the hosts, which are running your servers.
That's forgetting the fact that to even get to vCenter, you need to be on an admin vLAN inside the corp network.
So yes, serious bug, very real very hackable admin path. To a server that is not a huge deal to get hacked. Same amount of danger as your work laptop getting hacked. while you're sitting at your desk. at the office.