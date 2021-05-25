Google's 80-acre megacampus will take over a chunk of San Jose - Google does not yet know the cost of the 10- to 30-year construction project
Google has gotten approval to build a "multi-billion dollar megacampus" in San Jose, California, just 10 miles away from the other giant campus the company is building in Mountain View. CNBC reports that city officials approved Google's "Downtown West" project on Tuesday night.
Google's sales pitch describes the development as a "mixed-use urban destination" built around the Diridon Station transit hub. When the project is completed, Google will own an 80-acre chunk of land that will have 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 housing units, 15 acres of "parks, plazas, and green space," and 500,000 square feet dedicated to "retail, cultural, arts, education, hotels and more." One thousand of the 4,000 houses will be designated as "affordable" housing. Google's San Jose development director, Alexa Aren, described the project as "much less the corporate campus" and more like "a resilient neighborhood." It sounds like it's essentially going to be a Google Town that employees can live and work in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @01:54AM (2 children)
It will be helpful for Google to monitor their employees 7x24, including in their homes and entertainment venues. This way Google can identify and liquidate any rogue AI SJWs before they cause any public embarrassment. I think I'll buy some more Google stock on Tuesdsy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @01:57AM (1 child)
I checked out the development plan at San Jose city hall, and sure enough one of the proposed buildings is a solar powered crematorium. Not creepy at all.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday May 29, @02:01AM
Or it might be the facility that will provide the GoogleGreen that all the residents will eat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:00AM
No mention of parking spaces / structures?
Around here, if you build a commercial building there are rules on how many parking slots you need to provide... Yes, we have public transit (buses), but they don't carry many people, even in the best of times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:12AM
What are they gonna plant? Habaneros I hope...