Chia is a relatively new cryptocurrency that is based on a proof of storage model which differs from the more traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Chia is advertised as a greener, more environmentally-friendly cryptocurrency because the plotting process on the storage devices doesn't consume much energy when compared to traditional mining. However, the plotting process for Chia is very taxing on SSDs. Some of the best consumer SSDs can only last a few weeks before dying. Chia is best mined on an enterprise-level SSD or a hard drive. The two most important qualities in a storage device for mining Chia [are] write speed and endurance. Hard drives have great endurance, but not so great write speeds so people resort to using consumer SSDs.

With the Sabrent Plotripper and Plotripper Pro SSDs built specifically for mining the Chia coin, you can have all the advantages of using an SSD without the fear of your drive failing. Both the Plotripper features a capacity of Pro while the Plotripper Pro comes in 1TB and 2TB offerings, but the Pro features a greater endurance at 54,000 TBW for the 2TB model and 27,000 TBW for the 1TB model while the regular Plotripper has an endurance of 10,000 TBW. Compared to the popular Corsair MP600 PRO 2TB which has an endurance of 1,400 TBW, the Plotripper has 7.1 times more endurance and the Plotripper Pro 1TB has 19.2 times more endurance while the 2TB model has 38.6 times more endurance. The controller and read/write speeds, but should be rocking the Phison E18 controller which allows users to take advantage of the PCIe 4.0.