from the a-new-way-to-reduce-stress dept.
Non-hallucinogenic Psychedelic Analog Rapidly Reverses Effects of Stress on the Brain:
A novel compound similar in structure to the psychedelic drug ibogaine, but lacking its toxic and hallucinogenic effects, has been found to rapidly reverse the effects of stress in mice.
Researchers found that a single dose of tabernanthalog (TBG) can correct stress-induced behavioral deficits, including anxiety and cognitive inflexibility, and also promotes the regrowth of neuronal connections and restores neural circuits in the brain that are disrupted by stress.
"It was very surprising that a single treatment with a low dose had such dramatic effects within a day," said corresponding author Yi Zuo, professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UC Santa Cruz. "I had a hard time believing it even when I saw the initial data."
[...] Ibogaine has shown promise for treating addiction, but it causes dangerous heart arrhythmias in addition to being a powerful hallucinogen. TBG has not yet been tested in humans, but it lacks ibogaine's toxicity in animal tests, and it doesn't induce the head-twitch behavior in mice caused by known hallucinogens.
Initial studies of TBG found that it had antidepressant effects and reduced addictive behaviors in rodents. [...] The researchers conducted a range of tests to evaluate behavioral responses to stress and the effects of treatment with TBG. They also performed imaging studies to assess changes in the brains of the mice at the neuronal level.
Journal Reference:
Ju Lu, Michelle Tjia, David Olson, et al. An analog of psychedelics restores functional neural circuits disrupted by unpredictable stress [open], Molecular Psychiatry (DOI: 10.1038/s41380-021-01159-1)
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 31, @03:57PM (3 children)
But here's my approach: don't expose yourself to stress in the first place. That's a huge part of the reasons why I emigrated out of the US: the European work market puts as much emphasis on employee well-being as efficiency, whereas US employers only look at how many hours of abuse you can cope with.
Of course, there are other stressors. I'm over-simplifying. But if work is your primary source of stress, I suggest you find another job - or move someplace where work doesn't mean wasting your life on stupid shit that doesn't matter in order to keep your job.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Monday May 31, @04:26PM
Where are you in Europe? It bothers me to no end that in my engineering job, I'm fully aware that the company doesn't care about the work that I actually do day-to-day; they only care about time to market for their consumer products.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 31, @05:02PM
I think the psychotropic drugs help get your mind out of of the psychosis that has been drummed into you. When you see clearly again, you take yourself out of the situation causing the stress.
Not just work, could be friends who you don't really like, or goals that you don't really care about. You could do 10 years of therapy and try to figure out where that came from - or you could just realize it and step out.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday May 31, @05:11PM
And if you are poor or otherwise cannot escape?
Please understand, if this was even possible for you you were much better off than most Americans are. Don't look down on those who can't escape; this may be life-saving for them.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 3, Funny) by sgleysti on Monday May 31, @04:22PM
Get me some of this stuff so I can spend even more time on SoylentNews. Win-win.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday May 31, @05:04PM
These mice are going to see God and start a mega church
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM