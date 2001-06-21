How the Commodore Amiga Powered Your Cable System in the '90s:
In terms of planning our lives around what our TVs spit out, we've come a long way from the overly condensed pages of TV Guide.
In fact, the magazine was already looking awful obsolete in the 1980s and 1990s, when cable systems around the country began dedicating entire channels to listing TV schedules.
[...] But before all that was the Commodore Amiga[*], a device that played a quiet but important role in the cable television revolution.
The Amiga was a much-loved machine, huge among a cult of users who embraced its impressive video and audio capabilities, which blew away every other platform at the time of its release.
As a multimedia powerhouse, it was ahead of both the Apple Macintosh and the IBM PC by nearly a decade at the time of its 1985 release, and its launch price was a relatively inexpensive $1,295, making the computer a bit of a bargain at launch. And seeing as "Amiga" is the Spanish word for friend with a feminine ending, it was also friendlier than its office-drone competitors.
[...] For cable providers, the Amiga's capabilities for displaying content on a television were a bit of a godsend. Previous offerings, such as the Atari 800, were able to put messages onto a television screen, though not without much in the way of pizzazz.
As a result, the Amiga quickly became the cable industry's computer of choice in the pre-HDTV era, especially after the release of NewTek's Video Toaster in 1990. Video Toaster, which at first was only compatible with the Amiga, made it possible to do complex video editing at a small fraction of the cost of specialized professional video-editing platforms, and that made it popular with public-access TV stations.
[*] Original link (to a link-shortened, out-of-stock product listing on Amazon) replaced.